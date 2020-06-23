As happened to the airlines, with the state of alarm, quarantine and the inability to travel due to the coronavirus, BlaBlaCar travel was also disabled. But after the end of this period, the company has reactivated its services and you can share a car if you want to travel with company or to offset gasoline expenses.

When the new situation was decreed in mid-March, the shared travel platform that was founded in 2006 BlaBlaCar made a full and immediate refund of all canceled trips. Now, in an effort to motivate drivers to reuse the platform, has withdrawn the management costs on the page and you will not take any profit with these.

The objective is to get as close as possible to the use that was made in 2019, something that they already consider very complicated. Not only due to the reduction in car trips expected this summer compared to the previous one, but also due to how security measures will be extreme.

This company that has come to have 5 million users in our countryAccording to Merca2 data, it has searched for different formulas to adapt to current regulations and what can be reached in case of regrowth. As was the case with car travel a month ago, you have enabled the button Just one back.

With only one passenger in the back seat will respect the safety distance and it will follow the recommendation that people who do not live at the same address do not travel in contact. In addition, the reduction in passengers is consistent with the decrease in the possibility of contagion.

Everyone traveling in the car must wear the mask during the journey and keep the social distance as possible. Further, they do not have to shake hands and each one must be the one who moves their own luggage. As is evident, it is also recommended not to travel if you have coronavirus symptoms.

BlaBlaCar will also make available to drivers a hygiene protocol to disinfect the vehicle before and after the trips, with special emphasis on guiding drivers who are more active.

Although it may not be a service that generates great confidence in passengers by sharing such a small space with other people, it must be borne in mind that can benefit from the current context: fewer trains, buses and planes leave And there are areas of the country where there was already difficult communication before, which is now almost impossible. It is in these journeys that the company can become strong.