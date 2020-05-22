The Hot Sale 2020 starts this Friday, but before buying a new television screen, these tips could help you choose from the world of resolutions, technologies and models. Read Hot Sale: tips to take care of your money and buy insurance

Screens will be one of the most wanted items in the Hot Sale, confirms a study by the Mexican Association of Online Sales. But don’t be overwhelmed when searching for the best TV for your home: this guide can be useful for you.

Photo: Reforma

OLED

OLED or organic light emitting diode screens basically work with a panel where each pixel is turned on individually to arm the image. Thanks to this, the fame of deep contrast and vibrant color OLED displays is well founded.

LG is the main brand in this segment, but also Sony, Panasonic, Sharp or HiSense have come to this technology, which started in 2013 and has sold more than 10 million screens globally.

Advantage



Vibrant colors

High contrast



Disadvantages



More expensive

With shorter lifespan than LCD



LED screens

LED displays have evolved in recent years to almost match the contrast of OLED panels, and facilitate broad screen resolutions at competitive prices. Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL and other brands offer televisions with this technology.

Advantage



Great color rendering

Competitive prices



Disadvantages



Better contrast



QLED

QLED displays are offered by Samsung with advanced LCD technology that offers very high color reproduction and large screen sizes. You will find QLED screens among the most expensive in the Samsung catalog but, although they sound similar, they are not the same as OLED technology.

NanoCell

LG also developed its own improved version of LED technology, and called it NanoCell. These are high-end displays, although at a better price than OLED technology, which bet on natural colors, wide viewing angles and image adjustments powered by a processor.

Common questions

What resolution is the best for me?

If you are looking for offers this Hot Sale, that they be on 4K screens. In 2020, there is almost no point in buying a Full HD or HD screen unless it is for someone who is only interested in tuning in to open television. Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services offer 4K content, just like certain cable channels, in addition to video game consoles like PS4.

Will it be too soon to search 8K?

If you have the money and find a discount, go ahead. But take into account that 8K screens are still a relatively new technology and with few contents available in Mexico, so it will surely drop in price in a couple of years and then it will be more popular.

How many HDMI ports should I look for?

Minimum three, preferably. Better if there are 4. Take into account that this way you can connect one or two video game consoles, a computer or a Home Theater system without fighting over having few spaces.

Is a TV with Alexa or another assistant convenient for me?

Buying a screen with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa is very worth it if you have a smart lighting system, a smart washing machine or other smart appliances at home. Otherwise, it will be a useful addition to asking TV by voice what you want to watch on Netflix, but nothing you can’t do directly with the remote control.

How big should my screen be?

Consider two things: the size of the room where you are going to place it and the resolution of the screen. If you buy a 65-inch screen (more or less 1.70 meters), the ideal is that your room is twice as far away, about 3 meters minimum. But if you opt for a 4K TV, you can be closer to the screen to appreciate the benefits of that resolution.

