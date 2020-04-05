Anuel surprises all his fans after telling how he conquered the “little baby”

April 05, 20201: 42 p.m.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago better known in the musical world as Anuel AA, is one of the greatest exponents of the urban genre of Puerto Rico, in addition to being the boyfriend of the beautiful Colombian Karol G.

This singer at 27 years of age, has managed to obtain a large number of followers, who are always attentive to any news related to him and his partner Karol G.

Recently, digging a bit on social networks we have found on the YouTube platform an interview where Anuel AA reveals very briefly how she conquered Karol G. How romantic!

During the interview Anuel AA expressed that his relationship with the singer has made him a better person, since he alleges that before he had a very strong character and that Karol G has helped him to be more docile and forget his past.

Among the comments on the audiovisual we highlight the following: “What I liked about the interview is that he said a lot” Thank God “how nice” and “I love it … He seems like a little boy in love! Awww then, does love really change people for good? ”

.