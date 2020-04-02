Nutrition and physical exercise are key when it comes to farting. Good habits are vital. Therefore, it is important to consider what to do according to your age, and here we show you!

Throughout life, the goal of lose weight appears and for this, the nutrition and the physical exercise They are vital to achieve it but according to your age.

For example, for teenagers, It is crucial to avoid sedentary lifestyle because of leisure time spent on low-energy tasks such as computer use. You must incorporate regular exercise activities and avoid don’t have breakfast, something inevitable for several young people, which reduces academic and physical performance.

Schoolchildren and adolescents.

In the 1920s, The bad habit of consuming junk food is acquired, with many calories and few nutrients, which generates overweight. Therefore, we must change to a more balanced diet and without a doubt, the lifestyle.

Of the 20 to 50 years, you have to be regular in physical exercise and the progressive increase in intensity or duration. Group activities are a good way to enjoy our free time.

When fulfilling the 30 Some signs of aging debut, such as wrinkles or hair loss. Therefore, people take better care of themselves and avoid, for example, being overweight. You have to get away from fast food and consume natural products. At this age, the loss of muscle mass begins gently, reducing strength; So, it is important to do physical exercise (cardiovascular, for example), like squats.

On the other hand, 40 years, as menopause appears in women and the problems derived from the hormonal change, you will have to carry out a nutritional change, incorporating calcium into your diet. You need to do exercises that strengthen your bones, like jumping and running. Andropause appears in men, so you have to work on muscle strength. In this fourth decade, more protein consumption is necessary.

To the 50 years, energy is depleting, body composition changes and metabolic needs are reduced, making it necessary to adapt calorie consumption to energy expenditure. Also, problems such as osteoporosis appear, so it is important to strengthen strength exercises and start doing other joint mobility exercises, such as yoga.

And finally, from the 60 or 65 years, chewing and swallowing problems may appear. Therefore, the contribution of carbohydrates increases (potato, pasta, rice …) and protein consumption is reduced (meat, due to its difficulty in chewing; and fish, due to the risk of choking on the bones). For this reason, dietary adaptations must be carried out to ensure correct protein intake. You also have to do physical exercise because the loss of muscle mass accelerates, becoming brutal.

