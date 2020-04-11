Did you know that washing your hair with Coca Cola changes your natural color?

April 11, 202014: 12 PM

Coca Cola is the ideal ally for those people who want a quick change of look without spending too much money, because you only need a little of this liquid.

Recently, this popular drink has gained quite a lot of popularity in the world of feminine beauty, since Coca Cola has been shown to be effective in lightening hair and even reversing the effect of dark dye.

It is important to mention that reversing the effects of a dye is not an easy task, however with Coca Cola you can achieve lightening one or two shades of hair. Did you know? Write down the following steps so you can change your look when you want.

Ingredients:

A liter of Coca cola

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

2 tablespoons of almond oil

Shampoo

Application and procedure

To start we must wet our hair completely with water, then apply Coca Cola along the entire length of the hair and leave it to act for about an hour.

Once the time has elapsed you must mix in a container the half teaspoon of bicarbonate along with the almond oil and a little shampoo, then you must apply this mixture from the roots to the tips and leave it to act for 30 minutes and then remove with plenty of water cold.

.