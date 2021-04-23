The controversial Vox poster placed in the Cercanías stations, which compares pensions with money for unaccompanied foreign minors, has been harshly criticized by various sectors and social organizations.

In the networks, Basilio Aragón Posada, a truck driver known on Facebook as Basilio Vigo Punki, has also expressed his opinion on this current issue: “You are with the roll of the menas. Let’s see. 71% are Spanish and they are unaccompanied minors because the system has left them sideways. So Catholic and Christian that you are, what do you want to do with these children? Do you want to let them die in the Strait? “

“These gentlemen (referring to Vox) have voted against the minimum vital income, against the increase in pensions and have in their program that they want to advocate for a private pension system. Are they now going to worry about what our elders charge?“Aragón points out.

In addition, he said: “If there is a single worker who has a reason to vote for Vox, please tell me what it is. Because you don’t eat flags”.

This Wednesday, Renfe announced that it would withdraw it from its facilities if the Justice dictates it and the Government announced that it had taken legal action. The Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid has also filed a complaint this Thursday with the Court of Instruction number 53 of Madrid against political formation. For its part, Vox crossed out complaints against its posters as censorship.