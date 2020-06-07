If you want to invest but do not know how to do it, you must first know what this means, as well as its risks and advantages. Read: Profeco: butters that are NOT butters

Investing is putting your money to work looking for a future profit, and this starts with an amount of money that is NOT committed to cover your necessary expenses.

You also do not need to have a lot of money, you can do it from 100 pesos, and in an orderly and gradual way you will see profits in the short, medium and long term.

You can invest your money in financial products and these are divided into:

Variable income. These have variable returns and high risk. This includes equity shares and investment funds.

Debt. They are instruments that when contracting them, you already know what the return you will get at the end of the term, are low risk and with greater liquidity. For example, Cetes, Bondes, Promissory Notes with Net Asset-to-Maturity yield (PRLV), among others.

Before investing you must consider various factors, these are:

Define your investor profile (how much tolerance you have for risk). If you are conservative, moderate or risky; That will depend on your age and how willing you are to risk your money.

Investigate the commissions associated with your investment. Here you should ask all your questions to the advisor; the commissions associated with the product that you contract, including those of the debit card that you must contract to withdraw your resources, as well as the penalties that exist if you withdraw your investment before the end of the term.

Compare the market. You must inform yourself, compare the products between the different institutions and choose the option that suits you, do not forget to diversify your investment, remember that it is the best way to reduce risks.

Make a budget. Identify the resources you have available. Always try to take the money you don’t NEED to invest, because if you take the money that is destined for essential things for your lifestyle you will have debt problems later. Make a budget that includes everything your resources are used for.

Set a goal. That way you can establish how much it costs what you want to achieve and when you are going to need it. In this goal must also be what you want to achieve and what you will do to have it.

Finally, take into account that the yield they offer you is greater than inflation in order that your money does not lose value over time. Always look for an institution that assigns you an advisor, which solves your doubts and works with you as a team.