Do you want to improve your mental health? Take care of a bonsai | Life

There are many ways to reduce stress, anxiety, and nervousness. One of the most satisfying is caring for a bonsai.

Although many people associate bonsai to Japanese culture, actually the bonsai technique it was invented in China more than 2,000 years ago. It came to Japan 800 years ago, where it has been turned into an art.

Bonsai comes from the Chinese word Penzai, which means to plant in a bowl. The Japanese word translates to grow on a tray. They both describe what it means: A bonsai is a tree that is grown in a bowl or tray, instead of planting it in the ground.

These are not small or genetically modified plant species. They are the same trees that are seen in Nature but reduced in size by pruning, so that they grow in a tray of a reduced size.

Hyperion is the tallest tree in the world. It exceeds 115 meters in height and is more than 600 years old, but very few people know where it is. Its exact location is a secret.

Still, there are species more likely to become bonsai, due to the type of leaves they have, or other characteristics. That is why they are the most used. Among them, maple, scots pine, elm, olive, fig, juniper, fire thorn, etc.

Why does a bonsai help mental health? As our colleague Andrea Núñez-Torrón tells us in TICbeat, several scientific studies have confirmed its positive effects to fight anxiety, nervousness, depression, and even addictions.

Research conducted by the United States National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health revealed that just look at a bonsai increases parasympathetic nervous activity and positive feelings while decreasing sympathetic nervous activity, anxiety and stress.

Bonsai on Amazon from € 17

Another study entitled Influence of bonsai on health and well-being highlights that the health benefits of practicing bonsai are similar to those of other artistic therapies, providing healing values ​​on a personal and emotional level.

Caring for a bonsai puts us in contact with Nature. It is a relaxing, calm, silent activity that requires calm and patience. It is very easy to put into practice, but to master it you have to read books, learn, experiment, and make decisions. And all that effort has a reward that can be seen and admired: the bonsai itself, which can even be bequeathed to children and grandchildren, since there are bonsai that are up to 1,000 years old.

Do you dare to take care of one?