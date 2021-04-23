Do you want to hear music with the best possible quality? Hi-Res FiiO Players

One of the most comfortable and versatile ways to listen to music with maximum fidelity is through a Hi-Res player. In this sense, the FiiO company has a wide catalog of these DAP (Digital Audio Player) devices, to adapt to the needs, tastes and budget of each user. Here are the most representative models.



FiiO M6: pPerfect for streaming music

Don’t be fooled by its competitive price; This DAP is a very advanced device capable of reproducing music from files and streaming platforms with exceptional quality. To do this, it has the ability to play WAV, FLAC, ISO, DFF, DSF audio formats, etc., and it supports lossless wireless formats such as 24-bit aptX HD, LDAC, and HWA. In addition, the apps from Tidal, NetEase, Cloud Music, MOOV and KKBOX are installed as standard, and you can add your own from Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, etc. Its simple interface is based on a custom Android that is managed by a 3.2 ”IPS HD touch screen. 159 euros

You can pair your smartphone with the M6 ​​and control the player remotely

Up to 13 hours of autonomy. High performance ESS Saber 901Q2C DAC chip. Compatible with AirPlay. WiFi, DLNA and OTA firmware updates. Signal-to-noise ratio of> 118 dB and a noise level of 3 uV. Symmetrical USB Type-C for charging, bi-directional data transfer and use as a USB DAC (Digital Analog Converter) for a PC. 2 GB internal memory + MicroSD up to 2 TB.



FiiO M9: eexcellent quality / price ratio

It offers balanced 2.5mm output, high quality Bluetooth codec decoding and the ability to use it as a USB / DAC to optimize the sound of your PC / Mac or stream music via WiFi. The M9 integrates a super intuitive interface (Android customized by FiiO) to locate files quickly and manage its many functions with great ease. Enjoying your favorite streaming music platforms is as simple as installing their corresponding apps, although the M9 already comes standard with Tidal, MOOV, Cloud Music or KKBOXS. Its aluminum body gives it an exceptional touch. 269 ​​euros

It is one of the few players capable of receiving Bluetooth audio and emitting it through its optical output (SPDIF)

Up to 10 hours of autonomy. High-performance A3P030 FPGA processors and Samsung S5N5C10B01-6330 Bluetooth. It can amplify up to 220 mW. Compatible with CTIA controls with both Android and iOS headsets. Supports USB audio output, with support for DOP / D2P. 4 GB of memory + MicroSD up to 2 TB. 3.2 ”color touch screen.

FiiO M11: pexquisite restorations

Its advanced technical components and the highest performance Bluetooth codec decoding capabilities ensure sound reproduction of a far superior level. Also relevant is the All to DSD function, whereby PCM audio signals are converted to the DSD format during the digital / analog conversion process, thus ensuring stunningly clear and natural sound. The low pass filter setting also ‘works’ on this highly detailed audio target. With 10-band dynamic equalizer with +/- 12 dB adjustments and 5.15 ”color touch screen. 449 euros

Can be configured in Bluetooth receiver mode to transform it into a high-quality wireless amplifier

Up to 13 hours of autonomy Samsung Exynos 7872 flagship processor. 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB memory + 2x MicroSD up to 4 TB. Two AKM AK4493 DACs with signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) doubling and 1 dB distortion reduction. Decoding of SBC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and LHDC formats. Balanced 2.5 and 4.4mm outputs. Dual band WiFi. Android 7.0 custom.

FiiO M15: esound performance explosion

It is one of the most advanced Hi-Res players today. It equips an AKM-sourced third-generation AK44999EQ DAC with four channels per chip, along with a premium-level global architecture capable of decoding a sample rate of up to 768 kHz and native DSD512, with a signal-to-noise ratio of up to 140 dB and THD + N of only -124 dB. To get the most out of Bluetooth music streaming, the M15 uses the Qualcomm CSR8675 chip, with low latency and ultra-fast transfer speed, which optimizes SBC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and HWA formats, as well as reception formats. Bluetooth SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Low Latency, aptX HD and LDAC. All these data (plus those in the attached box) are, for the experts, big words that are the starting point for a moving sensory experience. 1,499 euros

Active Power Servo technology in the amplification stage that adapts the output power to each type of headphones

Up to 15 hours of autonomy. Professional grade XMOS XUF208 USB processors (up to 768 kHz / 32 bit and DSD512 input) and Samsung Exynos 7872. 3 GB RAM and 64 GB memory + MicroSD up to 2 TB. 490 mW power per normal output and up to 800 mW per balanced (70 mW and up to 275 mW, respectively, at 300 Ohms). 0.0004% distortion. Dual band WiFi. High precision dedicated audio capacitors. 5.15 ”color touch screen. 2.5, 3.5 and 4.4mm headphone outputs.

FiiO M3 Pro: aHi-Res udio at a reasonable price … and much more

This is a new version of the M3, a best-selling Hi-Res player. Compatible with the most popular high resolution formats and equipped with a 3.5 ”touch screen, the M3 Pro is a smart way to enter the world of high fidelity audio. Despite its low price, it equips a high-performance DAC type ESS9218P and a digital / analog conversion dynamics typical of much more expensive DAPs. 89 euros

Includes voice recorder, image viewer, calculator or e-book reader

Up to 15 hours of autonomy. Ingenic X1000E processor (high performance and low power consumption). 3.5 ”touch screen. Connectable to a PC, smartphone and useful as a USB DAC. USB type C for charging, data transfer and digital audio output. MicroSD slot up to 2 TB. 95.8 x 45.4 x 10.4 mm / 70 gr.

FiiO M5: sspectacular sound on your wrist

The M5 is a revolutionary DAP: it offers Hi-Res audio in the size of a clock; so much so that it has straps as an accessory to wear it on the wrist and, yes, it shows the time. Despite its miniature, it can act as a Bluetooth receiver and transmitter, has dual noise-canceling microphones for recording and native DSD support, and has 2 TB of memory via MicroSD. Its body is made of a CNC machined aluminum alloy and its IPS screen is a retina-type touch screen. 109 euros

Adjustable screen and functions of a smartwatch

Up to 13.5 hours of autonomy in music playback; 22 days on standby. Ingenic X1000E processor. High performance AK4377 DAC. Qualcomm CSR8675 flagship chip. Compatible with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD and LDAC codecs and WAV, FLAC, ALAC, MP3, OGG, AAC, AIFF, APE, DSD and ISO formats. Symmetrical USB Type-C. 45.3 x 42 x 13.7 mm / 38 gr.

FAQ

What is Hi-Res audio? Hi-Res (High Resolution) audio is that which is as close as possible to the quality of the original recording of a musical composition. To do this, it uses different technologies capable of recovering sound frequencies that have lost quality in the analog to digital conversions or in the compression dynamics of the original recording. Hi-Res audio is based on a higher sample rate and bit depth than normal audio.

What do I need to enjoy Hi-Res audio? A device capable of recovering and / or optimizing the aforementioned lacking quality frequencies. A Hi-Res player is a perfect alternative. Accompanying it with speakers or headphones also Hi-Res, is the best scenario to enjoy music to another level.

WAV, FLAC, ALAC… What are these Hi-Res audio formats? They are the formats in which the original audios are recorded to maintain the maximum of genuine quality. Hi-Res devices are capable of decoding them to maximize the quality of the music file.

Who determines that a device is Hi-Res? The Japanese Audio Society is an international body that certifies whether a player, headphones or speaker, after passing exhaustive tests, is capable of generating audio with such high-resolution quality. If so, it may sport the Hi-Res Audio emblem. It also certifies whether the Hi-Res audio is via wireless transmission (Hi-Res Audio Wireless seal).

Is there that much difference between normal and Hi-Res audio? Yes. Listening to music from a smartphone or any music player is fine. But anyone who has experienced Hi-Res audio recognizes that it is an exponential leap in terms of the richness of nuance, the differentiation of the instruments, the immersive feel and excellent clarity in the lead vocals and backing vocals. In addition, Hi-Res audio practically makes you listen to the musical composition as it was conceived by its composer and / or producer.

Why in Zococity?

Zococity is the official distributor for Spain of all FiiO products, as well as many other brands in the high-level sound spectrum. Since 2009, they are audio professionals, offering a personalized service both at their physical headquarters in Valencia and through their online store. In this sense, pay attention to their price offers and product kit promotions …

www.zococity.es