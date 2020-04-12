In general, all women want to have clean and well-groomed feet and to do so they spend a large amount of money in beauty salons. But today we will teach you how to take care of your feet without spending money and from the comfort of your home.

Vinegar and mouthwash foot treatment

This trick is very effective and useful, since the use of listerine and vinegar will help you improve the appearance of your feet from the first application. And as a curious fact we tell you that these liquids attack the fungus and eliminate the dryness of the heels. For its use you must:

The first thing you should do is put a cup of listerine or any mouthwash in a large container, then put in a cup of white vinegar, add two cups of hot water, and stir.

Foot treatment

Then you should relax and enjoy your spa at home, put your feet in the container, let your feet rest for 30 minutes, then with the help of a file, rub the affected area. Finally rub the heels with a pumice stone for best results

We recommend you repeat the procedure in about 15 days.