Do you want to have a supercar brand? Falcon Motorsports is for sale

It is common that from time to time small manufacturers appear that are dedicated to the supercar production in an exclusive and almost artisanal way. Some scholars, such as Pagani or Koenigsegg, manage to succeed and achieve world fame, while others fall by the wayside. It is the case of Falcon Motorsports, a brand that is for sale after failing to gain a foothold in the industry. In addition, its price is barely what three of its cars would cost at the time.

But before that you have to start by saying that Falcon Motorsports is a firm that was founded in 2009 in Michigan, United States. Behind the project was the designer and engineer, Jeff lemke, which aimed to make authentic supercars that convey the American character. The first approach was at the Detroit Motor Show the following year, where they arrived with a prototype that quickly captured the attention of many of the attendees due to its qualities.

It was the first stone in the project of the Falcon F7, the most popular model for the brand. In 2012, when the production version arrived, it remained practically the same as the prototype, with a monocoque chassis made of light materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber and Kevlar; with a mid-engine and propulsion arrangement. With this configuration so characteristic of supercars, it stood out for a robust and striking design.

Also for the mechanics that gave life to the F7. It was a derivative of GM’s LS7, a lavish 7.0-liter atmospheric V8 It had received some modifications to develop a power of 629 CV and 813 Nm of torque. As if this were not enough, they also projected a version with biturbo engine that shot the power above 1,100 CV and allowed an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds. A real beast with figures within the reach of few.

The Falcon F7 was announced at a price of about $ 250,000, more or less what the Ferrari, Lamborghini or McLaren with which it tried to compete could cost. However, the reception that the Detroit supercar received was not very satisfactory. In fact, to date only seven units have been produced of the model (one of them in the possession of the company). A full-blown fiasco that has resulted in the entire company going up for sale.

We are not talking about a participation or anything like that, currently you can buy everything that Falcon Motorsports includes for $ 675,000. It is a fairly low price if we take into account that it is not even what three of its F7s cost at the time. The “pack” includes all the tools, molds and materials necessary for production, as well as trademarks, copyrights, logos, trade secrets, engineering data, sketches and all information and intellectual property.

Source: Loopnet