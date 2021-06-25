Do you want to go to a birthday? These are the risks of contracting covid-19

What determines that a variant of covid is of interest? 14:35

(CNN Spanish) – This week, Dr. Elmer Huerta reviews some of the most relevant news about covid-19.

Among them, an investigation into the risks of contagion of coronavirus at birthday parties. We also talked about cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after receiving messenger RNA vaccines.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your dose of information on the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will see some news that we have found important during the week of June 21-25.

Birthday parties and the transmission of covid-19

An interesting piece of news, and that has to do with the risk of contagion of the new coronavirus in family gatherings, is that published by researchers from the RAND Institute of California and Harvard University in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal on June 21.

The question the researchers tried to answer was whether there is an association between birthday parties at home and COVID-19 infection.

For that, they reviewed the administrative data of almost 3 million households in the first 45 weeks of 2020. Relating the date of birth of the household members (and a possible birthday party) with the diagnoses of covid-19 two weeks after the date of birth in those homes.

What did the scientists find?

What was found was that those households in which a birthday was celebrated had almost 9 more cases of Covid-19 per 10,000 people than households in which a birthday was not celebrated. That rate of covid-19 infections was 31% higher than the already high rate of covid-19 that existed at the county level.

But the researchers also found that not all birthday parties are the same. While those households in which they celebrated a child’s birthday had an increase in covid-19 diagnoses of almost 16 per 10,000 people. Those who celebrated an adult’s birthday had an increase in diagnoses of 6 per 10,000 people.

That is, children’s birthday parties cause more than 3 times the contagion of covid-19 than those of adults.

The authors conclude that family events, such as birthdays and, in particular, children’s birthdays, are a potentially important source in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, especially in moderate or severe cases, since – by not seeking help medical- it is likely that asymptomatic or mild cases were not registered by the system.

Heart conditions related to some covid-19 vaccines

Another very important news this week was related to the virtual meeting of the Commission on Immunization Practices of the United States CDC on June 23 to analyze the possible relationship between the administration of the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna with the development of myocarditis and pericarditis, types of inflammation of the muscle and the covering of the heart respectively.

Myocarditis is generally caused by viral infections and by toxic substances such as cocaine, with an estimated 1.5 million cases worldwide each year.

It is estimated that every year 10 to 20 cases of myocarditis occur per 100,000 people, a figure that may be underestimated because most cases are subclinical, that is, they do not cause symptoms.

Despite the fact that the Commission found a probable association between these vaccines and the rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults, the group considered that the benefits of vaccination clearly outweigh the risks.

How many cases have been filed?

Officials revealed that 1,226 cases of complications have been received among about 300 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines administered as of June 11, and that the vast majority of those cases were in people under 30 years of age, more in In men than in women, the vast majority were mild and did not cause complications.

In this regard, a very objective way to evaluate the benefits and risks of the vaccine is to quantify the number of adverse events that are prevented by vaccinating one million people.

For example, for every 1 million second doses of vaccination given to adolescent males aged 12 to 17 years, and which can cause 56 to 69 cases of mild myocarditis, the following would be avoided:

5,700 cases of covid-19, 215 hospitalizations, 71 admissions to intensive care units and two deaths.

Similarly, for every 1 million second doses of vaccination administered to adolescent girls aged 12 to 17 years, which could cause eight to ten cases of myocarditis, the following would be avoided:

8,500 cases of covid-19, 183 hospitalizations, 38 admissions to intensive care units and one death. The recommendation of scientists

That is why the researchers conclude that, for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, the benefit-risk balance is favorable.

Similarly, for every 1 million second doses of vaccination given to men ages 18 to 24 that could cause 45 to 56 cases of myocarditis, the following would be avoided:

12,000 cases of covid-19, 530 hospitalizations, 127 admissions to intensive care units and three deaths.

Finally, for every 1 million second doses of vaccination given to women aged 18 to 24 years that could cause between 4 to 5 cases of myocarditis, the following would be avoided:

14,000 cases of covid-19, 1,127 hospitalizations, 93 admissions to intensive care units and 13 deaths.

The Commission also said that the safety of the vaccine in people 25 to 29 years of age is even greater, and that the chance of developing myocarditis decreases as age increases.

The most common symptoms of myocarditis or pericarditis usually present 4 to 5 days after the second dose and consist of chest pain or palpitations and shortness of breath.

The Commission recommended that warnings, directed at health professionals, be placed on the printed indications of vaccines.

He also said that people with a history of myocarditis or pericarditis can receive any type of covid-19 vaccine. But, those who present the rare cases of myocarditis after the first dose of an mRNA vaccine against covid-19, should postpone the second dose as it is not yet clear how they can respond to a second dose. Once heart health is restored, the person may consider continuing with the second dose.

In summary, thanks to the epidemiological surveillance that is carried out in millions of vaccinated people, and as with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is possible to discover possible side effects, which allow to guide the public.

The dominance of the delta variant in the United States

Finally, another very important news this week is that which refers to the advance of the delta variant in the United States, which is now the cause of 20% of known cases of covid-19 in that country.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House medical adviser, this growth pattern of the delta variant reflects the growth observed in the United Kingdom, which from less than 1% at the beginning of April, went to more than 90% at end of May.

Due to low vaccination coverage, certain regions of the United States, such as a health center system in the state of Missouri, have seen a six-fold increase in the number of covid-19 hospitalizations, most likely caused by the delta variant.

Because, two weeks after receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 88% protection is achieved in preventing symptomatic delta variant infection, and that both the Pfizer vaccine, applied in the United States. , as the AstraZeneca, applied in other regions, have 92% to 96% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations, it is very important that the vaccination message reaches the groups that still have doubts to do so.

