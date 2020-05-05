Australia has more than 4 million downloads of its contagion tracking app and its ministers make it a condition to return to football. Norway has made more than 25% of the population use theirs. The United Kingdom begins a test on the Isle of Wight this Monday that should lead to an official launch in two weeks. France has developed its own protocol and will start testing it on May 11. Germany, Italy, Austria, Estonia, Portugal, Ireland and Switzerland have already announced that their bid will be a decentralized app model. Belgium and the Netherlands have formally stated that they will not currently use a contagion tracking application. India uses an app with more than 50 million downloads and which is already mandatory for office employees. Meanwhile, in Spain the matter is not even publicly debated.

Apple and Google have created an unprecedented alliance to facilitate the interoperability of some of these applications between iOS and Android mobiles and beyond the borders of each country. Asian countries have created their own contact tracking models, most with much more intrusive systems than these apps. In South Korea, for example, such tracking is done with GPS data, bank cards, and video surveillance cameras.

Outside of Asia, Australia is the first country besides Norway whose government is launching an aggressive promotion of its tracking app. Despite what these systems promise, it is difficult to achieve success, but the Covid Safe app is the first to download in your country since last Thursday. In addition to the football candy released by the Health Minister, the Australian Prime Minister compares it to sunscreen: “You cannot go in the sun unless you are wearing protection.” That protection would be the app: if you want to go back to the street, download it. It is an extraordinary level of optimism in a system that has not yet proven its validity.

Spain, for the moment, is debate indoors and waiting to see if any consensus emerges. Details are likely to be clarified this week. “The existence of applications that allow detecting contacts automatically is being heard by many parties. These applications are complicated. They have to demonstrate added value within our health system so that it really makes sense to use them, ”said Fernando Simón, director of the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center of the Ministry of Health, on Monday.

His words were similar to those of his minister, Salvador Illa, on Thursday: “Using an application because other countries use it or using it just for using it, no. We will use it to the extent that it fits with our strategy, ”said Illa. Apart from this technology, it remains to be seen that Spain has at its disposal the necessary “army” of human trackers, the true key to success in countries such as South Korea.

NEW: The detail of the NHS app is finally starting to become clear Here’s what it will look like – and the first piece of data it will collect pic.twitter.com/ktWdhaqkpz – Rowland Manthorpe (@rowlsmanthorpe) May 4, 2020

All these protocols and apps work with bluetooth: citizens’ mobiles exchange anonymous codes if they are more than 5 minutes within 2 meters. Time and distance may vary by country. Once someone tests positive for covid-19, nearby people will receive a warning. How they are warned, what information is collected by the authorities, where and when was the contact, what should they do when they receive the notice, are questions that will be answered in different ways in each country. This Monday it has been known, for example, that the UK app will allow self-diagnosis, perhaps due to the lack of ability to test all citizens who have been in contact with a person infected.

Apple and Google have also shown this Monday for the first time examples of how an app could be and its dreaded notifications, which will be developed by national authorities.

The two parallel debates

There are two parallel debates going on in the world. First, will these applications be useful? Not known. No one has tried them before. We do not know how many people must download them to the mobile to be effective. Tracking contacts is traditional in public health. Technology has never been in. Now, yes, and more with a pandemic that seems to spread a lot among patients without symptoms.

Second, how much personal data should governments obtain from these apps? In this there are two lines of response. One says that it is better to limit yourself to notifying the allegedly infected person on their mobile phone without even the government knowing who they are. This would work like this: when someone is infected, they upload the codes that their phone has issued to a server. The rest of mobiles download those codes once a day. If this code matches one that you have saved, you are notified that you have been exposed to the virus.

That person decides what to do based on instructions given by the health authorities. But nobody forces you to do anything. “Such an app requires the trust of the citizen. It is one of those cases in which it is very important to respect privacy and be very clear about its purpose. Health authorities already have other ways of accessing epidemiological data, “says Gemma Galdón, expert in technological policies and director of Eticas Research & Consulting, which advises 10 European and Latin American countries.

This first decentralized model is the one that works with the Apple and Google system. In the second option, centralized, the government knows who to notify and can follow up. Australia, Norway, the United Kingdom and France, among the western countries, have opted for the latter system, which allows them to better understand sources and rates of contagion. This is how the French secretary of state for digital affairs, Cédric O, explains his claims: “It seems impossible to control the total number of daily notifications in the case of a decentralized solution due to the very type of notices [que ocurren en el móvil de cada individuo y no los ve nadie más] or a learning approach of the health authority in command of crisis management ”. The protocol of Apple and Google works poorly in those countries, which need hacks so that the battery does not run out or so that the screen should not always be on with the app active.

However, requests from health authorities can multiply quickly, as explained by Rubén Cuevas, professor at the Carlos III University. “Epidemiologists have to define what data they need to achieve the goal of perfectly tracing the newly infected. Among these data I can think of may be proximity contact (bluetooth), presence in the same establishment during a time window where indirect contagion can occur (by touching the same surface, which could not be detected with bluetooth but if with geolocation data ), identification of “high risk points” (again through geolocation), “he explains.

Ultimately, the debate is how far technology can go in the human work of contact tracking. Those who defend privacy the most ask that this work be done by humans by telephone. The most supporters of technological aid wonder why if that information is already available to the big technology companies, we cannot use it to save lives. There are specialists who believe that the interoperability between more and less privacy-friendly solutions could have been worked on: “I should have discussed and put effort into making the different options interoperate instead of trying to impose an option,” says Ángel Cuevas, researcher Ramón and Cajal from the Carlos III University.

“The data that the health authorities need will depend on what they want to do with the app, but it is important to remember that not everything that occurs to them or seems useful is necessarily a good idea,” explains Gloria González Fuster, research professor at the Vrije Universiteit of Brussels. “The question of what data would be useful for the authorities must in any case be accompanied by a reflection on what data we know is not appropriate for them to have in general,” he adds.

This debate is something that is taking place without time and with no guarantee of success. “I have not seen studies that show that it is essential to have a tracking app,” says González Fuster.

The growing consensus, at least in the main countries of Europe, is directed towards that it is rather necessary because in some way it can help. “Given the special incidence of covid-19 in Spain, it would be irresponsible not to have an app: we would not take advantage of a possibility that technology offers us to try to cut the contagion of the epidemic,” says Manuel Carro, director of the Imdea Software Institute in Madrid . “This is even more relevant when other European countries will have it soon. To ensure that the app can be examined by as many experts as possible, it would be highly recommended that its source code be freely available ”, he adds.

When the technology gets going, the occurrences multiply. There are possible sources of contagion that bluetooth may not detect: the places where we have touched something, for example. To alleviate this problem, in addition to GPS, QR codes could be used at the entrance of places. Each user should scan a code upon arrival at a venue. If someone becomes infected and shares the list of places where they have been, action could be taken. “The advantage of the code is that nothing comes out of your phone if you never test positive and if you get infected you can always decide which sites you don’t want to share. In addition, it is not necessary that so many people use it to be useful, for example if many people have been infected in a gym, with a small percentage using the app, it will be possible to identify that there was a contagion there, “explains Manuel Gómez Rodríguez , researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Software Systems. “The downside is that it has less resolution than bluetooth and stores absolute location information,” he adds, making it less accurate in large places.