Do you want to get started in navigation rallies with your trail bike?

Trail fashion has been gaining strength worldwide for some years. More and more people are falling prey to the benefits of this type of motorcycle thanks to its versatility. Ultimately, with a Trail, you can take breathtaking rhythms through curvy roads, then suddenly go off a path and climb to the top of a mountain. This is what we all visualize when we think of a Trail or Maxi Trail, and although there are many people who make their first steps on one path than another, there is a smaller group of whom the body asks for more. And what can we do if we believe we are part of that most powerful group?

Of course we already know that in our country, the forestry law has criminalized us, almost everything is prohibited or restricted and there is very little margin to be able to go offroad legally. So, There are more and more Raid-type events and offroad courses in our country.

Perhaps it is that the Dakar has made a dent in our souls, making us dream of piloting our mounts through rough terrain and carrying out those crazy adventures that we have idealized since we were children.

Rally type events are to my understanding, the perfect way to go offroad in a 100% legal way for Spain. If we look closely, there are many, a priori, prohibited areas that, if we have the appropriate permits, could be accessed. But this permissions is a tangle of requests, forms and meetings that if we want to do at a private level, it is almost impossible to achieve. But not for companies dedicated to it. For this reason, if instead of going out to the mountains on our own, we do it having registered in an event of this type, we can enjoy with our motorcycle (or quad, UTV, SSV, 4X4 …) natural parks, protected areas and private farms being totally calm and without fear of being caught by “those in green”.

Now comes the million dollar question, are these events for anyone? Or I have to have a good level of offroad driving ”. It depends. Really there is everything and for everyoneSo, all you have to do is gradually level up. The recommended thing for someone who has never done offroad beyond passing through normal roads and who has not done navigation through Roadbook is start your country feat by doing offroad courses to get up to speed.

Personally, I believe that the courses are the fastest and most effective way to reach an acceptable level of driving technique. There are those who think that the really important thing is to go out onto the field to shoot, but nothing could be further from the truth if we do that we will learn “the hard way” that is, that We will learn through trial and error, translating into a cost of repairs that will surely exceed the price of any course.

Another issue that we have to take into account is the preparation of the motorcycle for this type of event. The essential thing will be a navigation system, the most common being the Roadbook. (Although in these events the Track option is usually given, so we can follow it with an App on the mobile). In addition, let’s take into account that the weight that the Trail has is quite high so it is not unreasonable to think that sooner or later, the motorcycle will end up covered in the ground. A few defenses in conditions (there it is better not to skimp) are essential. Yes, the fact of putting defenses adds weight, but it is extremely unlikely that with or without them, we will be able to maintain vertical at all times.

Due to its weight there is also another essential element, the sump cover. Many already come standard, but it is important that it be made of metal and that it covers as much of the bass as possible. Many Trail series come with a plastic one that is something purely aesthetic and not very functional made to “satisfy” those who only seek the adventurous look. Without a quality metallic one, sooner or later we will end up starting something expensive.

Finally, knobby tires are essential, but here everyone has to find their balance. We have three essential variants that most of us use.

Mixed Tires.

The most widespread option is this, it is about making continuous use of a mixed tire. This type of tire will allow us to make wagon and field with a minimum of guarantees without having to change every so often between road and studs.

1 set of road and 1 set of studs (With 1 set of tires).

For me this was the option for a couple of years. The reason for this is that when I go on the road I prefer to wear specialized tires for that terrain, and for offroad, exactly the same. So my preference has been (and is currently) about Motoz Tractionator Desert for my country adventures and some Bridgestone Battlax A-41 for highway routes and forays into the city.

1 set of road and 1 set of studs (With 2 sets of tires).

This option is the one that I have recently opted for. It is almost the same as the previous one, in the end the idea is to have two pneumatic games, one for each occasion. The difference is that to save the costs of tire changes (between € 30 and € 50 each time) a second set of wheels is purchased, it is an investment that ends up saving.

This is the minimum preparation and in my eyes essential to be able to enjoy a sailing rally type event with guarantees. Then there are dozens of modifications that will help us improve our technique, since they will help in the handling of the bike and in comfort, but I think we have to go little by little, and first, the essentials. We will have time after adding other more specialized sweets.