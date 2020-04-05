The beautiful Colombian pleases once again the requests of her fans

April 05, 20207: 43 a.m.

Shakira is a beautiful 43-year-old Colombian singer, who has worked hard to be one of the best, and not only sings because she also dances very well.

A curious fact about Shakira is that she has tried hard to stand out and that is why she is perfectly fluent in other languages ​​such as English, Portuguese, French, Italian and Catalan, this she does to reach more followers. How surprising!

Recently, we have found a video of Shakira on YouTube, which has surprised since it is a champeta tutorial, and in it you can see how Shakira teaches step by step to dance. How original!

As expected, after Shakira’s debut in the Super Bowl, all her fans have learned the steps of the singer and have made it a challenge that has become very popular on social networks.

Among the comments on the video, we highlight the following: “I am from the Colombian Caribbean region, you cannot imagine such great happiness, the whole coast surprised us with this great surprise, seeing Champeta in such an important event, uff incredible thanks to Shakira and Latinos until the final”.

