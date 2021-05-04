Do you want to control malaria? Protect the frogs

Shutterstock / Gonzalo Jara ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lwdXcPzIYd8mQNnnqpJ.Iw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/VpJCnYR0HhebCoSXNsG1MA–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0015e8299cb23cda17caab71db9cc595″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lwdXcPzIYd8mQNnnqpJ.Iw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/VpJCnYR0HhebCoSXNsG1MA–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0015e8299cb23cda17caab71db9cc595″/>

The economist Joakim Weill, from the University of California at Davis, presented at the end of 2020 at the meeting of the American Geophysical Union a communication in which he proposed that outbreaks of malaria of special intensity that occurred in Costa Rica and Panama during the last decades they had been due to declining amphibian populations.

The authors of the research, developed by an international team of diverse origins, had studied a period ranging from 1976 to 2016. They analyzed the timing and extent of malaria outbreaks and, using a statistical procedure that assesses the effect of various factors , its possible relationship with the decline of amphibians.

Amphibian populations began to decline in the region in the early 1980s, due to the incidence of chytridiomycosis caused by the fungus Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis. Mycosis has had devastating effects on amphibian populations around the world and is blamed for the disappearance of 90 species and the reduction in numbers of several hundred more.

The research team observed that the incidence of malaria in the cantons (Costa Rica) and districts (Panama) studied rose, after the loss of amphibians, for three years. Thus it reached a plateau that lasted for an additional five years, then descended.

Maximum incidence of 1.5 (Costa Rica) and 1.1 (Panama) cases were produced per thousand inhabitants. Of that incidence, between 0.76 and 1 was attributable to the effect of the decrease in amphibian populations. The loss of amphibian diversity was not the only factor that influenced the incidence of malaria – the reduction in trees also did – but it was the most important.

The decrease in incidence after the eight years mentioned would have probably been the consequence of the public health measures implemented to contain the disease.

Read more

Frog eats mosquito

Malaria is a disease caused by parasitic protozoa of the genus Plasmodium, and is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles. There is the fortunate circumstance that amphibians eat mosquitoes, so reducing the former may lead to an increase in the latter, if there are no other species that replace amphibians as predators of these insects.

Therefore, the connection between amphibians and malaria would be mediated by the intervention of mosquitoes, as vectors of the protozoan.

Let’s recap: the pathogenic fungus kills amphibians. Fewer amphibians eat fewer mosquitoes, so mosquitoes are plentiful. The female mosquitoes, which are now more numerous and feed on blood, bite more people and transmit the protozoa to them, so that more people get malaria.

It should be remembered that the spread of mycosis, such as the one that affects amphibians, is caused, in many cases, by human activities, such as the illegal traffic of live animals, or is facilitated by the international traffic of goods.

This is a pioneering study and it is necessary that its results be endorsed by others in order to give full validity to its conclusions. But the model proposed by its authors is plausible, and only reinforces the notion that to guarantee human health it is also necessary to take care of ecosystems and their members. It is the notion “One health”, the approach to human and animal health that can best respond to the challenges posed by the deterioration to which we have subjected the health of natural systems.

The first version of this article was published in Zientzia Kaiera, of the Chair of Scientific Culture of the UPV / EHU.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Juan Ignacio Pérez Iglesias does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.