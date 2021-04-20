Do you want to collect the dividend from Iberdrola? This is the calendar

Iberdrola announces its schedule for the distribution of optional dividends

Iberdrola has notified this Tuesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the estimated calendar for the distribution of optional dividends to its shareholders. The entity calls it a “flexible remuneration” for this same exercise.

As reported by the company in a statement, shareholders will be able to choose between three options. First of all, they will have the possibility of receiving the dividend in the form of new shares released. Second, they may choose to transfer all or part of their free allocation rights on the market or choose the third option, which includes the delivery of the dividend in cash.

As Iberdrola has stated, the calendar will be as follows:

June 2021: During this month, the company will approve the optional dividend “Iberdrola flexible retribution” and the information document will be published with the details of the agreement.

July 6, 2021: On this date the utility will communicate the number of rights needed to receive a share, as well as the amount of the gross Complementary Dividend per share, which will be calculated arithmetically using the quotation on the Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona and Valencia stock exchanges. For this, the sessions of June 29 and 30, 2021 and July 1, 2 and 5, 2021 will be taken as a reference.

July 7, 2021: The entity will publish this capital increase in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry and it will be the last day to participate in this optional dividend system.

July 8, 2021: End of the term to participate in this “flexible remuneration” and beginning of the term for the negotiation of the free allotment rights.

July 21, 2021: End of the negotiation period for these rights.

July 29, 2021: On this day Iberdrola will make the payment of the Complementary Dividend to the shareholders who choose this “flexible remuneration”, registering these shareholders in the accounting records. In addition, it is the scheduled date for the start of the contracting of these new shares by virtue of the capital increase carried out by the company.