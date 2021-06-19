Do you want to buy the Internet? Tim Berners-Lee auction it from 1,000 euros

Who was going to say that there would come a time when the Internet would be put up for sale. And yet that is, almost exactly, the intention of Tim Berners-Lee. The British scientist and one of the fathers of the web, has announced that he will auction the original code of the World Wide Web, in the form of NFT (Non Fungible Token).

Under the title “This Changed Everything”, Sotheby’s will sell the source code of the original website to the highest bidder, in an event that will take place between June 23 and 30. The starting price is only 1,000 euros, but the final price is expected to easily exceed one million.

As many of you know, NFTs are digital assets (in this case the web code, but it can also be a JPF or MP3 file) that express their authenticity, that is, their value as “master or copy 0”, storing and protecting their metadata through blockchain technology. This is not the first time this has happened. A few months ago we told you how the «just setting up my twttr that Jack Dorsey published on March 21, 2006, was auctioned for 2.5 million euros.

Whoever gets this particular NFT will get the original files, an animated display of the code, a letter written by Berners-Lee himself explaining the development process, and a digital “poster.” For the British scientist, this will be the first time that he has taken direct economic profit from what is undoubtedly one of the most important inventions in history.

In the presentation accompanying the auction, Berners-Lee comments: “Three decades ago, I created something that, with the subsequent help of an enormous number of collaborators around the world, has been a powerful tool for humanity. For me, the best thing about the web has been the spirit of collaboration. Although I do not make predictions about the future, I sincerely hope that its use, its knowledge and its potential remain open and available to all of us to continue innovating, creating and initiating the next technological transformation, which we cannot yet imagine. “

Regarding the value of this code in the form of NFTs, he adds: “NFTs, whether they are works of art or a digital artifact like this, are the latest recreational creations in this area, and the most appropriate proprietary medium available. They are the ideal way to package the origins of the web.

Since the artist known as Beeple (Mike Winkelmann is his real name) managed to sell an NFT for 69 million euros at the end of 2020, the market for these digital creations has not stopped growing and it is estimated that only in the first six months of this year, it has exceeded the $ 2 billion barrier.