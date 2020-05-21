If you want to buy online but you are not sure it is a good way to buy, follow these tips. Read: CDMX reactivation plan presented; education will have to wait

Buying online has its advantages, since products are offered at a better price than in the physical market, however it is also a very popular modality for cyber fraudsters.

According to Condusef, frauds originating in Electronic Commerce occupy 49% of the total number of claims in this institution. Among the most popular categories is possible credit and debit card fraud.

Read: Trump wants G7 summit in the US, despite COVID-19

Read: Credits at the ATM? Be careful

With the isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping increased exponentially so great care must be taken where the item is purchased and where it is ordered.

To buy online, different things must be considered, such as where to buy the product? How will you pay for it? And what security precautions are taken ?, among others, that will benefit you as a client on the network.

There is always a risk when buying online, but the Federal Consumer Protection Law (LFPC) protects you in case there is a problem as well as by Profeco.

The advantage that you have when buying online are:

Make purchases at any time without having to move from where you are to a physical store.

Greater offer and option to buy products and services

Opinions of other consumers about the desired products or services

Special promotions for the web.

The disadvantages to buy on the web are:

Shipping errors.

Cancellation and return problems.

Identity theft risk.

Late delivery of the product.

For this reason, Condusef recommends you make the following provisions to avoid suffering an incident when buying online:

Know the identity of the supplier and the characteristics of your product.

Check additional charges (product shipping, conditions, taxes and payment methods).

Check that the portal is reliable, you can check this with your browser with https connections.

Never share your financial data, these are personal and non-transferable.

Finally, we recommend you buy responsibly and always according to your needs and payment methods.

.