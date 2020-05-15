If you have thought about contracting a loan or loan due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have some advice for you and why it may not be the best option. Read: Reviran: Mining and cars could open sooner

If you were offered a great loan in a “simple” and “safe” way that promises to solve all your problems and without the need to consult the credit bureau, or proof of income, but this can be a great lie or fraud.

Since when requesting your loan they will ask you for a “deposit” that later they will not give you nor will they give you the money you requested, so you should always approach financial institutions correctly established before Condusef and registered with the Ministry of Economy.

And if your idea is to take out a loan with a bank, you should carefully review what each one offers, since in the end it can be a real headache.

There are different types of credit, among them are these:

Payroll credit: it is a loan offered by a financial institution, which takes as backup the salary you receive for your work and this will be automatically discounted every fortnight.

Mortgage credit: With this you can acquire, build and remodel a home, they usually give you very large amounts and with very long terms, but it is recommended that it not be more than 20 years.

Business credit: it is the money that the institutions lend you to start a business, for this you must verify that its use will be destined for the purchase of raw materials, supplies, merchandise, or work tools.

But have you ever heard of fixed interest rate and variable interest rate? This is the “interest” that you grant to the bank through a percentage for requesting the credit or loan.

It is recommended that you choose the type of credit you want as well as the term and, if you will not be able to pay it or you will have difficulties to make payments on time, we recommend you look for another solution since you will be able to get into more and more debt and it will be difficult to get out of it.

