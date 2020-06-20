Eyelashes often weaken and fall out over time, which is why many women turn to hairpieces to correct this problem. If this is your case we have a better option for you

Its main objective is to prevent the entry of foreign agents from the outside into the eye. Due to its location, on the edge of the eyelids, tabs they are the frame of the eyes and a key element for beautify the face.

If you want some longer, thicker and fuller lashes, essential characteristics to show off a more impressive look, you just have to follow a practical trick employed by makeup artists, that may not endanger the health of your eyelids.

With this simple trick that will make you look fuller eyelashes without looking artificial, you will not have to use false elements, the only thing you will use is baby powder to get the density you need.

Apply baby powder to the lashes to achieve greater density

Start by applying mascara to the edges of your lashes and making sure the hairs are separated from each other. Then put some baby powder on the eyelashes, using a clean mask brush that you no longer use.

Once you’ve covered your lashes with the powder apply another layer of mask, this time start from the root and slide the brush to the tip to get a longest effect, in addition to dense.