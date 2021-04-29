“Do you want more money? Of course, to spend on contracts like Messi and Cristiano “

04/29/2021 at 6:29 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Joaquín Caparrós, coach of Armenia, has granted an interview for Sports Cope Sevilla in which has expressed his point of view about the creation of the European Super League. The former Sevilla coach has been very critical of this new format, and has not hesitated to send a clear and forceful message.

One of the most repeated arguments by Florentino Pérez is that the Superliga project would mean a gigantic economic boost for the clubs involved. Caparrós has warned about the dangers of prioritizing the economic factor. “Football is not only economical, there we are wrong. Soccer has an emotional and sentimental component and that is above all. I think it’s an idea that was miscommunicated, taking football away from the fans. “

Although it is true that the Super League would mean more income for those involved, Caparrós has indicated that the participants have expressed excessive ambition. “Soccer has made everyone grow in recent years, who wants more money? Sure, but to spend more, to spend more on millionaire contracts like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and it is not a question of having more money. “

Javier Tebas, critical of the idea of ​​the Super League, has also been the target of the Utrera coach’s reproaches. “You can’t look the other way, you have to empower the quarry, look out for the fans, but I’m not saying it only for the Super League, but also for La Liga, which have taken the Spanish Super Cup away for money“.

Finally, Caparrós has sent a strong message to all the leaders of the big clubs. “Let’s listen to the fans, the supporters clubs and the people who go to the stadium who have a hard time getting their tickets, if we forget about that it can be very dangerous“.