María Teresa Campos will have a role in ‘Veneno’ and another in the fourth season of ‘Paquita Salas‘. With the details still to be confirmed, the presenter has accepted at least the offer that Los Javis have presented to her on her YouTube channel, with which she has reinvented herself from her own garden with the interview space ‘Enredados por María Teresa Campos’.

María Teresa Campos talks with Los Javis in her garden

Last March, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo were forced to stop filming ‘Veneno’ because of the coronavirus crisis. Now they have resumed it to end the series of Atresplayer Premium that, after the success of its first episode, will premiere the second on June 28.

Thus, the directors transferred the firm offer: « In one of the chapters we are going to do something special that we want to propose to you, » Ambrossi launched, to which the hostess responded with humor: « What do you want me to do, bitch? « Before the laughter of his guests, he added: » I don’t know if I’ll know how to do it, it’s the only thing I haven’t done »

The idea is that María Teresa interprets herself as the « queen of the mornings », but in the 1990s. Ambrossi explained it: « Cristina, the morning after going to ‘Tonight we crossed the Mississippi’, I did not know what the phenomenon was going to be. She is having breakfast watching the program of the queens in the morning and you comment on Pepe’s audience Navarro the night before and who had gone out. » Thus, Venom would discover that it is becoming famous thanks to the program of the matriarch of the Field.

« We want you to make yourself in ’96, » confirmed the director, « but I don’t know how it will turn out for us. » « Well, the same, you just have to put the hair with melenita, fringe and beige suit jacket« Calvo replied, dedicating a compliment to the one who promises to play the most special cameo in the series. »I am delighted to do it, it makes me a terrible illusion« , he recognized thinking already to rescue photos of that time.

Barbara Valiente’s mother

As if that were not enough, the Javis offered him another role in ‘Paquita Salas’, where he could live the mother of Bárbara Valiente, the character of his daughter Terelu Campos. « At some point, Barbara Valiente has to return, and Barbara’s mom, the matriarch of the Valiant, has to arrive.« the directors pointed out. All in all, Netflix hasn’t confirmed the production of a fourth season yet., although that is the desire of the creators. We will have to wait to know more details about both the project and the cameo of María Teresa, who only had good words for the role of her daughter in the fiction starring Brays Efe: « She is very well. She is very demanding ».