Learn this simple treatment to improve the appearance of your nails and make them grow fast and strong

April 05, 20208: 02 AM

The vast majority of women tend to have the same drawback, since they all want to have long and strong nails, which is why in this article we will teach you some simple tricks to make your nails grow strong and fast.

Strong and healthy nails

It is important to mention that one of the main causes of the slow and weak growth of the nail is due to the lack of protein in the body, as well as the lack of exercises in the hands. Did you know?

To achieve healthy and strong nails you will only need the following materials and ingredients, which are easy to get and quite inexpensive, perhaps some of them you already have at home.

Ingredients and materials: One vitamin E capsule, one nail polish or clear nail polish, two cloves of garlic and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice (5 ml).

Preparation: Add vitamin E to the glaze, then peel the garlic, place them in hot water for a few minutes and proceed to crush them, likewise add them to the glaze, add the lemon juice, then stir the glaze until it changes color.

Note: Apply this treatment at night for two weeks, for excellent results you will look beautiful and strong nails!