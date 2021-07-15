Do you want Internet at a fair price? Join the Broadband Together initiative



Over the past 18 months, it has become increasingly clear that The Internet is an essential livelihood for American families, enabling us to work from home, attend school, schedule telemedicine appointments, and apply for jobs and benefits. It has also been the way that many of us have visited friends and family, and have entertained ourselves while spending much more time at home.

But not everyone has access to affordable, reliable Internet service. So Consumer Reports, with a coalition of partners including Impremedia (the publisher of this newspaper), is undertaking an ambitious project called “Broadband Together” to investigate the state of broadband in the United States..

JOIN THE FIGHT FOR A FAIR INTERNET HERE

“Our country is far behind in treating accessible and affordable broadband as an absolute necessity,” says Marta L. Tellado, president and CEO of Consumer Reports. “But there is a sleeping giant that is consumer power waiting to be activated. And we plan to illuminate the reality of broadband in the United States today, so that all Americans can have better opportunities tomorrow. “

When you visit the new Broadband Together website, you’ll first sign up for a free Consumer Reports account (even if you’re not a member). Then you will take a test of your Internet speed, and you will be guided to share your Internet bill and answer some questions about your broadband service. Our goal is to get tens of thousands of consumers involved.

The Broadband Together Coalition takes privacy seriously and works actively to secure your personal information. When you upload your bill, the files will be encrypted to help ensure that the information is protected and secure. Also, CR analysis will only record relevant data such as price, package, speed, and hidden fees for further investigation. We will remove the invoices when they are no longer needed.

On the “Broadband Together” website, consumers can participate in CR’s initiative, measure their Internet speed, and upload their Internet bill. PHOTO: CONSUMER REPORTS, ISTOCK

Findings from the “Broadband Together” initiative will assist CR in its effort to pressure Internet service providers and government officials to provide greater access to fair, affordable and reliable Internet services.according to Jonathan Schwantes, Senior Policy Adviser at Consumer Reports.

“To create a better market, we need to know the truth about internet prices and charges,” he says. “Consumers sometimes spend more money for less service, thanks to confusing pricing and lack of competition, and many people simply cannot access the Internet because there is no service where they live, or they cannot afford it.”

A nationally representative Consumer Reports survey of 2,565 adults in the United States shows that While most Americans have access to the Internet through cable or fiber connection services, 20% rely on slower and less reliable technologies, primarily cellular plans or DSL service. And 3% do not have access to the Internet.

Americans also have few options when it comes to choosing an Internet provider. 26% of those with a wired Internet connection in their homes have no choice – there is only one provider available to them. An additional 32% only have two options.

Cost also remains a common hurdle for many American households. CR’s survey shows that nearly a third of people who don’t have wired internet in their homes cite cost as a reason. Among people who have cable Internet, 24% find it somewhat or very difficult to cope with monthly bills.

Consumer Reports is working on the “Broadband Together” initiative with a diverse coalition of more than 40 partner organizations from across the country. This project is funded in part by Craig Newmark Philanthropies and the Ford Foundation.

