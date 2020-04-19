From dried lizards to tuna eyes: meet the 15 rarest and most exotic dishes eaten worldwide. Will you dare to try them?

April 18, 2020 11:51 am

If you got tired of common meals, these dishes are undoubtedly the best option for you if you are daring.

Here we develop the 15 of the rarest foods that you can try on your future trips. Are you ready? It is not worth impressing!

Crispy Cambodian spiders.

The first is crispy tarantula from Cambodia: They say the taste is quite nice, like a kind of mix between chicken and cod. If not, you can travel to Mongolia and try the sheep’s eye juice, a traditional cure for hangovers, full of vitamins.

In China, it is consumed centennial egg, What is it? They are black inside and are usually kept for months in a mixture of clay, ash and lime, so they give off a strong smell of ammonia and sulfur. If not, you can choose the chicken feet, a very popular crunchy snack.

Fat and frozen whale skin from Greenland.

The fat and frozen whale skin in Greenland It is very common: it is known as “muktuk”, oily and gummy full of vitamins C and D, and is generally eaten raw or fried. In Sardinia, opt for cheese with worms or better known as Casu Marzu, made from soft and decomposed sheep’s milk that serves as a home for cheese fly larvae.

In Mexico, the escamoles or ‘ant larvae’ are found in the roots of agave plants and farmers often get bitten while catching them. To prepare them you first have to fry them with butter and spices, and then they are wrapped with an omelette.

Surely you have heard this: the glovo fish in Japan. Known as “fugu” in Japan, the puffer fish is so dangerous that it can kill you. For this reason, a specialized chef must eliminate all its poison so that it is consumable.

Have you ever had a small animal rodent that spun on a wheel inside its cage? Well the guinea pig you eat in Peru. It is rich in protein, low in cholesterol. If you see “guinea pig” on the menu, know that they are going to serve you a stuffed, roasted or grilled guinea pig.

Returning to China, the seahorses, starfish and scorpions on a stick they are another specialty of the country. Even the lizards They are consumed: they are crispy, crispy, but do not have much flavor. It is a very popular street snack and is often used in soups as well.

In Philippines, it is common the fetus developed from a duck. Precisely, this dish contains the fetus of an 18-day-old bird, with its feathers, beak and bones. In South Korea, the live octopus It is the specialty: they serve the same live on a plate with seeds and sesame oil.

On the other hand, Japan it serves giant tuna eyes. No, we are not talking about traditional sushi. In supermarkets you will surely find a large selection of tuna eyeballs looking at you. This delight is high in fat and surrounded by muscles, so it is not a dish for cowards.

And finally, to have a drink, China offers the Mouse came: They say that it does not have too much smell and that it tastes bad enough, but the Chinese take it as if it were a tonic to cure liver, skin and asthma problems.

.