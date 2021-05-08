Do you want adventure? ‘Pine’ is free on the Epic Game Store

Here’s a new free game that you can get on the Epic Games Store: Pine, a classic-style adventure that is not bad at all if the genre is your thing and for what it is going to cost you, what less than to give it a chance.

In effect, the Epic Games Store continues to spend capital on giving away games in the hope of getting a piece of the cake that is eaten almost by Steam alone, although it does not seem like a strategy that is paying off. The cake, by the way, does not have as its main ingredient the number of users, but the number of benefits.

But let’s talk about Pine, which is the title at hand. It is, as we have pointed out, a classic adventure… which does it mean, exactly? Because there are adventures of all types and conditions. However, if you go to the historical ranks of the world of video games, there would be no loss to find the great classic-style adventure: The Legend of Zelda, what else?

So, get used to the idea that Pine is a kind of indie Legend of Zelda, because basically it is what it is: a Open world action adventure that smells like Zelda from start to finish, so comparing it to the Nintendo icon makes no sense beyond using it as a reference. Still, Pine is highly rated and deserves your attention.

Pine was released in October 2019 for Windows, Mac and Linux, but as you already know, in the Epic Games Store you can only claim it for one of these systems (can’t you guess which one?). Is this one of the reasons why the store does not succeed at the level of others? It may be, even if it is not among the first on the list.

Be that as it may, if you are interested in enjoying Pine without spending a penny, you have them for free on the Epic Games Store until next May 13. Don’t miss out! We leave you with Pine’s official trailer to whet your appetite.

.