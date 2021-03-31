Do you want abs of steel? Frederik Oldenburg shows

Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg

Between the extensive days of recording the Exatlon United States competition program, its host, sports journalist Frederik Oldenburg, continues to maintain certain routines that he did before going to the Dominican Republic to be the voice of the successful television show on the Telemundo network.

One of them is physical activity. From before he was the host of the fifth season of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, Frederik Oldenburg constantly shared his exercise routines with his many followers. He can always be seen doing weights, working with garters, and much more, so much exercise definitely works, as Oldenburg remains in top physical shape. Essential to maintain good health and energy, especially with such long hours of work.

“Try to make time to train, it is difficult because of our schedules and routines but whenever you can train !!!” Frederik Oldenburg.

A familiar face in the sands of Exatlon United States

After the resignation of the former host of the competition program, from the beginning the name of Frederik Oldenburg was thought of as the ideal replacement as the face and voice of Exatlon United States. At 36, Oldenburg has extensive experience as a sports journalist within the Telemundo network, first for the local station in Las Vegas, Nevada, then for the same channel nationwide, every morning on the old morning show “Un Nuevo Día ”, covering in person important events such as the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Super Bowl, the America’s Cup, the Confederations Cup, the English Premier League and The Open Championship. A consummate professional in the field!

But although in this fifth season Frederik Oldenburg made his debut as presenter, his voice was already known among the followers of the competition as he was in charge of covering the then presenter of the fourth season, Erasmo Provenza, when he, as well as several participants , was infected with the COVID-19 virus and had to be absent to recover and as a precaution against possible infections.

Warm up your engines as you know best

Frederik Oldenburg never gives up physical activity, and always uses his free time to cultivate his body, mind and spirit, but this time he demonstrated his abdominal strength through a difficult abs routine, which aroused all kinds of comments among his remaining followers. surprised by the skills of the presenter, who assures that in this way “heats engines” to present Exatlon United States.

“If you can take a few minutes out of your day, don’t hesitate !!!”

And boy does Oldenburg indeed do. So much so that this particular video already has almost 3,000 likes [me gusta] and thousands of comments that admire the perseverance of the young man, including his partner and co-presenter in Exatlon United States, Chelly Cantú, who responded with various emojis of applause.

But of course, there are also the many followers of Frederik who admire the presenter, so messages like this were not long in coming: “Miraloooooooo😮😮😮🙌👏”

