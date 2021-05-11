Do you want a powerful mobile? The Snapdragon 888 takes the AnTuTu ranking

AnTuTu has released the list of the ten most powerful high-end and mid-range Android phones for April 2021.

As usual at this time, the AnTuTu benchmarking platform has published a list with the 10 best smartphones of the month of April, both mid-range and high-end and to analyze all of them has been used, for the first time, version 9 of its tool to measure the performance of mobile devices.

Focusing on the high-end, it is obvious that all mobile terminals in this ranking have the same processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

These are the best high-end terminals of the month of April, according to AnTuTu

The first thing to highlight in the ranking of the most powerful high-end terminals for the month of April are absences, since we find six models that were in the ranking of March and that have disappeared from last month’s list: ASUS ROG Phone 5, Vivo X60 Pro +, iQOO 7, Redmi K40 Pro, Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro.

These are the 5 most powerful Android smartphones of March according to AnTuTu

The list of the 10 best smartphones of the month of April is still led by the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro with an average score of 860,467 points, closely followed by the OPPO Find X3 Pro with 831,801 points and this podium is completed by another gaming terminal, the Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro with 828,649 points.

The rest of the ranking is completed, in this order, the OnePlus 9 Pro with 826,004 points, the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone 2 Pro with 821,571 points, the vivo X60 Pro + with 815,884 points, the iQOO 7 with 815,589 points, the OnePlus 9 with 809,703 points, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with 808,131 points and the Xiaomi Mi 11 with 801,900 points.

These are the mid-range smartphones with the best performance of the month of April, according to AnTuTu

The ranking of the ten mid-range terminals for the month of April is still led by the Redmi 10X 5G, a terminal equipped with the MediTek Dimensity 820, with 455,838 points, closely followed by the iQOO Z3, a smartphone that mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, with 447,608 points and completing the podium we find the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, a device that has the Kirin 985 processor, with 442,944 points.

The rest of the ranking is completed, following this order, the Honor 30, the Huawei Nova 8, the Huawei Nova 7, the Honor X10, the Huawei Nova 7 SE, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and the OPPO Reno 5 5G.

This is the perfect smartphone (according to AnTuTu)

In this list it may surprise the presence of 6 Huawei models, of which the three occupying the highest positions are equipped with the Kirin 985 chipset, but it must be taken into account that this classification reflects the data of the terminals for sale in China, a country in which not having Google services is not a handicap because these are blocked by the Chinese government itself.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Mobile Processors

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all