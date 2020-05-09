The report also identified that buying a new identity is much cheaper in the US than other regions.

Within the European Union, it is more expensive to get forged documents to start a new life

Part of the costs of buying these counterfeits are in Bitcoin, one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies

What is the meaning of the concept identity? In a more abstract sense, it is about the characteristics that define a person, ranging from his physical image to his attitude and life story. But in more technical terms, it simply refers to the record that all the authorities of a country have on a particular person. And unfortunately, there is a huge online marketplace that is dedicated to stealing, falsifying, and selling all of these documents.

The most interesting thing is that it is relatively cheap to buy a new identity on the internet, if you know where to look. According to a Safety Detectives report, anyone could start a whole new life in the United States for only $ 3,670. This figure, equivalent to about 88 thousand 410 Mexican pesos, would give people not only a passport, but documents of academic preparation and even an account.

According to the study, it is possible to obtain a US passport for only $ 710. An identity card or driver’s license can be obtained with 200 green tickets. It only takes a little more to get a social security number and birth certificate. It is also possible to get PayPal, bank accounts, get fake money and fix credit history for quite a bit. This also applies to educational certificates.

The problem of the illegal identity market

It should be noted that this topic can be quite delicate in the global market. Identity theft is a widespread problem in which both companies and individuals must cooperate to help solve this challenge. On the other hand, techniques such as spoofing can put the reputation of even the best brands at risk. The challenge is so great that some companies are incorporating verifications into their business processes.

It is worrying that anyone can buy a new identity online if they only know where to look. This does not only have repercussions on the way in which people can get rid of processes such as the administration of justice. It can also motivate some individuals to decide to take the shortest path and enter certain sectors or jobs without doing their due effort. This can have serious repercussions for companies.

It is important that both individuals and companies do more to combat false identity trafficking on the internet. Specifically, to dismantle the negative agents who are conducting these businesses. In this way, they can not only prevent malicious agents from causing harm in society. It also removes the incentive for both buying and selling and obtaining these illegal tools on a global scale.

Other crimes online

It is also relevant to highlight that identity theft and trade is not the only illegal activity that can be committed, with the appropriate tools, within the internet. With the higher prevalence of the home office, the theft of personal data is more likely. It should be noted that hacks are very common, especially to gain access to personal accounts. To this must be added all the online privacy fears.

What can companies and individuals do to fight trafficking in a false identity online? According to Consumer Reports, changing passwords for personal and business accounts and services is crucial to prevent theft of sensitive data. In FTC data, it is also crucial that certain financial institutions follow certain “red flag” identification rules. According to NBC News, monitoring of the Dark Web has grown.

