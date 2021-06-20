Do you want a girl? Galilea Montijo awakens maternal instinct | Instagram

The presenterGalilea Montijo, was moved on Instagram by sharing a photograph in which she appears very maternal giving tender kisses to a little girl, apparently, the “driver of Hoy” would have liked to have a girl in the family

In the midst of your absence on Today, Galilea MontijoHe shared some of the beautiful moments that have filled his life with joy and it was a photograph that would show part of these when posing with a little girl whom he seems to love very much.

The postcard left no doubt that the TV actressShe would have been an excellent accomplice and mother if she had dared to increase the family.

Birthday of this beauty that I love and miss … Happy birthday #Maria, wrote “Gali” in the photograph in which she appears with the daughter of her best friend, Inés Gómez Mont.

The “tapathy“She shared a very loving message for the daughter of the presenter who is also her” comadre “, Inés Goméz Mont, which is why she responded to her publication with great effusiveness.

We love you comadre !!!!! We need to see you and hug you, replied the mother of little María, who appears next to “La Montijo” in the photograph while she was celebrating her birthday.

It should be remembered that at this time Martha Galilea Montijo Torres is on vacation in a secluded place located in Baja California Sur, on “Isla Danzantes”, a place to which she apparently has moved with her family.

The photo undoubtedly conquered many of its 9 million followers who would leave some comments and more than 58 thousand likes

Pretty, Amooo, big hug and cuddle, Make it a great day pretty, What a nice pair of beauties, you are admirable

Congratulations to her and may the Lord give her many more years of life, health and prosperity, a hug, were some of the dedications that were added to the publication.

This for many, would remind us when the actress of “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The Hidden Truth”, “The price of your love”, among others, collaborated in the production of “Little Giants” where she enjoy the public with his charisma and the great angel he has with the children.

And the fact is that Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Paul Stanley, Arath de La Torre, Andrea Escalona, ​​Raúl “El Negro” Araiza and Marisol González, is as outgoing as she is in love with her loved ones and to show a recent photograph that she shared with his family.

On the occasion of the celebration of “Father’s Day”, the famous 48-year-old “model” and “businesswoman” showed a postcard in which her husband and children appear.

With a very special dedication by the native of Guadalajara, Montijo Torres congratulated his spouse, Fernando Reina Iglesias, for the great work of father he does with their only son, as well as the first two children of the politician’s first marriage. .

Happy Father’s Day @reinaiglesias I have no words to thank for everything you do for your family !!! I will never tire of saying “The great dad that you are,” I love you, wrote the prominent Televisa member.

Given this, the reactions immediately reached the publication of the consecrated figure of the show, among them, Verónica Castro

Siiii many congratulations you deserve that happiness, enjoy everything that God gave you, said the 69-year-old actress.

While for their part, Laura Bozzo, and her colleague, Lambda García, left some cute emojis in the publication, this accompanied by other congratulations to the politician, businessman and councilor of Acapulco.

The “former Tv girl” enjoys a well-deserved vacation, which was granted by decision of the Hoy production, headed by Andrea Doria herself, and in which she has collaborated for several years, this, after celebrating Martha’s birthday Galilea Montijo.