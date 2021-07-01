Do you throw garbage? Galilea Montijo and Laura Bozzo in quarrel | Instagram

Was the presenter Galilea Montijo who together with Laura bozzo they revived some of the strong controversies of their past conflicts in one of the recent morning broadcasts.

Until a few months ago, Laura Bozzo, was one of the strongest rivals of Galilea MontijoHowever, both presenters ended up smoking the peace pipe, how did this moment happen? Both reveal it in one of the most recent emissions.

After the last participation that Laura Bozzo starred in “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”, the Peruvian returned to the broadcast meeting again with the “tapathy“, with whom he shared his experience of How did they make the passes?

We had our little rubs and we fixed it, the mezcals and that’s it, nothing happens, said the 48-year-old “entertainer”.

It was during the first season of the contest “The Stars dance in Today“where” Gali “and Laura Bozzo met again after a strong exchange of words that they had in the past, in which they made their differences clear.

True to her style, the Peruvian confessed that she has no problem with the Hoy presenter, once she got to know her better it became clear that she is quite funny. He even recognized what a good person he is.

For its part, “La Montijo” confirmed that there were differences between the two but fortunately they were able to fix them, finally, they ended up putting an end to speculation about a bad relationship between them.

In the same way, he reiterated that there are too many unpleasant things in the world, referring to the great lessons that this Covid-19 crisis has left among people.

There are so many ugly things in this world, as to continue adding more grudges, he commented with emotions running high.

For her part, Laura Bozzo reiterated to the “model” and “businesswoman” of “Latingal” boutique that at first she had a wrong idea about her.

You are the most authentic funniest person with the most beautiful family and the most intelligent husband. What envy sister “Bozzo commented, to which” Gali “replied funnyly …” Imagine nothing else to put up with me “.

With that, he is a hero, gentlemen, he said with a laugh, the also considered “internet phenomenon”, Laura.

In the middle of her visit, the presenter of “Laura en América” ​​had her opportunity to shine in one of the sections of the program hosted by Montijo Torres, Andrea Legarreta, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Paul Stanley, Marisol González, Lambda García and Andrea Escalona, ​​however, the result was not as expected.

It was during her second participation in which the controversial 68-year-old host had to sing the song “Who cares” as if she were covering a powerful hurricane, so to make it more real, the production threw papers in her face.

The Televisa collaborator tried to interpret the theme of “Who cares,” however, while singing Thalía’s song, the celebrity struggled to spit out the papers that came into her mouth.

This did not prevent Laura Bozzo from continuing with her participation and left a good taste in the mouth and not only for the hosts, but also for all the viewers of Hoy’s morning.

Now, the friendship between the two colleagues has not only remained in words since it was Laura Bozzo herself who was among the people who supported the “television actress” in her new endeavor.