Do you think the toilets pay less attention to women when they say it hurts?

04/25/2021 at 8:51 AM CEST

A group of American scientists from the University of Miami points out that healthcare personnel, regardless of their gender, tend not to take women’s pain as seriously as men’s.

According to the study, they consider that due to the false belief that women express or exaggerate pain more easily, health workers tend to underestimate the damage in them and overestimate it in them.

This bias, they say, may even influence treatment. To the extent that, while women are often recommended psychological treatment, men are immediately given pain reliever medication.

The doctors consulted by Looking for Answers deny the greatest

The opinion that we have tested in our country is unanimous. And it is in favor of resistance to pain in women, which historically has even led to the statement: “if men had had to give birth, humanity would have been extinct many centuries ago.” And it would have done so because men would not have been able to withstand the pain associated with childbirth.

And as curious as it may seem, all the doctors we have contacted as a result of this study hold the same old opinion and do not understand the results, unless the mentality of Miami is incredibly different from the European one, which they do not believe either.

The same has happened to us with the eight nurses from large hospitals with whom we have spoken. They unanimously assure that, except for particular exceptions that may always exist, the experience of health personnel is just the opposite:

“As a general rule, men complain more than women and have a much lower pain threshold. We check it every day.

The Member of the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy, Professor of Pharmacology at the UCM and specialist in pain, Antonio Rodríguez Artalejo, speaks in the same way.

But Dr. Rodríguez Artalejo goes further and rejects any kind of generalization about the feeling and sensitivity of pain.

“There are many differences between human beings, and among them we could also include the way each person feels pain. Some people are more sensitive to pain than others and that does not necessarily make them more complaining or soft. They really feel that way.

Can the intensity of pain be measured?

Well, until recently, researchers did it almost exclusively in a totally subjective way. It consisted of asking the patient what value he gave to the pain he was suffering within a scale of 1 to 10.

They completed this assessment by collecting a series of more objective data. For example, in the case of an individual who complained of severe low back pain, they looked at whether or not he could stand up, walk, lift his legs & mldr;

But today it is possible to observe the reactions that pain causes in our brain, thanks to brain imaging techniques.

Researchers have well identified brain structures and some of the modifications they experience when a subject feels pain. And the magnitude of these modifications allows specialists to somehow measure the intensity of the pain.

Double study

So what have they done at the University of Miami?

But in the study that we refer to in this article, the health workers resorted to another formula, with double observation.

On the one hand, they viewed a selection of videos of 50 real patients suffering from shoulder pain. The images showed these people performing a series of range-of-motion exercises. On the other hand, health professionals also had a letter from the patients declaring their level of pain.

In addition, the health workers had an external quantification of this pain through the Facial Coding System (Facial Action Coding System or FACS), which describes all visually perceptible facial movements.

By analyzing the faces, the researchers provided physicians with an “objective” score for the intensity of these facial expressions or gestures of pain. And with these data, the health workers estimated pain on a numerical scale, also rating the expressiveness of those affected.

The conclusions were clear: Compared to the patient’s own pain rating, observers consistently underestimated women’s pain and overestimated men’s.

To try to make the study more valid, the scientists repeated the first part, but now with 200 participants and asking the health workers to fill out an additional questionnaire. In this case it was a test that measures gender stereotypes about pain sensitivity, called Gender role expectation of pain (GREP).

The results showed that their damage was estimated higher, but by those who had answered in the test that men bear pain better than women.

Supported findings

One of the study’s authors, Elizabeth Losin, associate professor of psychology and director of the Social and Cultural Neuroscience laboratory at the University of Miami, explains in Science Daily that the idea of ​​studying disparities in the perception of pain according to the sex of a patient was derived from previous research.

Thus, a study carried out in 2016 ensured that:

health professionals prescribed simple psychological treatment for chronic pain patients because they believed they were more likely to exaggerate their pain.

Men in the same situation, however, were given analgesic treatment.

“If the stereotype is to think that women are more expressive than men, perhaps ‘excessively’ expressive, then the tendency will be to dismiss the pain behaviors of women. The other side of this stereotype is that men are perceived as stoic, so that when a man makes a facial expression of intense pain, he thinks: Oh, God, he must be dying! ”Explains Losin.

This team of researchers assures that they trust that their study will serve as a basis to identify and address these diagnostic disparities that may occur according to sex. In addition, they express the need for this issue to be addressed in medicine training.