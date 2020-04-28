While China proposes to create a faster and more powerful, albeit less free, network with devices that communicate directly without intermediaries, European experts argue that the fundamentals of the Internet do not need to be changed, as it has demonstrated its robustness, reliability and ability to grow.

Will we see a new internet after the coronavirus pandemic? This topic has begun to be debated since Huawei make a first proposal of “new internet“before the United Nations International Telecommunication Union, according to the newspaper ´The Financial Times´, which has obtained documentation related to this Chinese initiative.

The documentation collected by this British medium consists of a document of Huawei and a presentation, according to experts from the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), in Barcelona (Spain).

The new internet that China wants to implement to replace the current one, would consist of the devices of the same net they will communicate directly with each other, without intermediaries, reports the UOC.

The authors of this project promise that the ´new internetIt will be fluid and it will combat overload problems.

They also ensure that it will be able to withstand the new demands that will come with autonomous vehicles, holographic communications and another long series of innovations, according to the UOC.

According to the Asian multinational of high technology this net would be faster and more powerful and part of the technology What is needed will be able to start testing next year and, at some point, the more than 4.5 billion users in the world will be able to use it, says the university.

However, Pere Tuset Peiró, professor of Computer, Multimedia and Telecommunication Studies and director of the UOC’s Master of Industry 4.0, casts doubt on it, since the ´new internetIt is proposed “is very far from being a reality and the requirements and the technologies that are going to sustain it are not even clear”, affirms this expert.

“In any case, if we were to find a way to develop it, we would not see it in the short term. On the other hand, the current business model that supports Internet, with operators that provide access service to the net and companies that provide services through it would not bear it, “adds Peiró.

What is known of the proposal led by Huawei, which describes the infrastructure of the Internet Currently as ‘unstable’ and ‘insufficient’, it is seeking to replace the system we now use, in which to transmit data each device sends information packets to an address, according to this university.

They explain that this technology, which has been in operation for more than forty years, is based on the transmission control protocol or TCP and the address system known as the Internet or IP.

For HuaweiThe current problem is that the networks are increasingly separate and individualized, and that makes intercommunication between them slower and more complex, as reported by the UOC.

This is what the new system wants to solve, which would be based on a technology in which the devices of the same net they would communicate directly with each other, without depending on a satellite or intermediary, he adds.

PROPOSAL RECEIVED WITH RESERVATIONS.

But this new system would not be totally free, because it would require some authentication system to function, which would entail the tracking of the data, opening the door to censorship, before which, countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden have already expressed reservations, according to this university.

“Internet is a net network, so the concept of Internet as a single net under the exclusive control of a government, an operator or a company does not exist, it does not make sense and it will surely never have it, “says Peiró.

“With the current system, a person can be identified by means of their IP address, which requires judicial authorization, but with an authentication system to access the netIdentification would be simpler and more open, “says Sergio de Juan-Creix, a collaborating professor of Law and Political Science Studies at the UOC.

Juan-Creix cautions that this authentication system would allow operators and other agents “to control our use of Internet, with the risk that this entails for our privacy and intimacy, as well as jeopardizing fundamental rights, such as freedom of expression and information, or used to restrict access to net to certain people or media. “

“The current design of Internet With a distributed architecture and with support for multiple communication technologies, it has two main advantages: its scalability (capacity to grow) and its robustness “, according to Xavier Vilajosana, researcher at Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) of the UOC.

“Its scalability has allowed it to support new services and the exponential growth of traffic since its inception, while its robustness has allowed multiple services to operate on this net, although it cannot offer a strict quality guarantee as it is a net distributed, “says Vilajosana.

“These two factors have been the basis on which the growth of Internet since its inception as net commercial and, thanks to that base, the bandwidth of access to the net it has grown 50% annually on a sustained basis over the last forty years, “according to Peiró.

For this reason, this expert considers it unlikely that we will see a ´new internetAfter the coronavirus pandemic.

NET OF NETWORKS THAT WORKS COORDINATED.

“It is not possible to speak of Internet as a whole but as a set of things that work in a coordinated way. Furthermore, it has so far proven its reliability and scalability, both personally and business-wise, so there is no need for change in the fundamentals of net“Peiró explains to Efe.

“What we will see are updates to some technologies and protocols that make up Internet to support new applications and services, such as virtual reality “advances.

“At the level of communication technologies, the most significant advance will be the development of net 5G, which will allow wireless communication with characteristics similar to net wired, “says Peiró.

The expert anticipates that, at the level of communication protocols, the most significant advance will be the adoption of the IPv6 protocol, which replaces the current IPv4 protocol, to provide greater addressing capacity, as well as greater efficiency in routing and forwarding packets. of data.

“Both advances are the evolution of existing technologies and are the result of development by international standardization organizations, which could not be modified due to the reluctance of institutions and companies to adopt another system,” he concludes.

