Do you think Miguel Cotto deserves to be considered class ‘A’ or another?

In 2014 as part of the promotion for his duel against Sergio Martínez, Miguel Cotto appeared in the missing segment of ‘HBO Boxing Face Off’ where both boxers sat face to face to answer the questions of the moderator and also talk other topics.

In one part of the talk, Martínez asked the Puerto Rican how many class ‘A’ he had fought with, to which Miguel responded with 2 (Mayweather and Pacquiao), to which the Argentine quickly replied, “Oh yes, and you lost.”

Then he proceeds to ask him how it is that if he never beat a class ‘A’ it was possible that he was in class ‘A’ and the Puerto Rican star’s answer was, “because the one who sells the box office, the one who fills the stadium is me” .

And by the way he asks Sergio how many times he has fought in Madison Square Garden and he said, “never” to which Cotto replied, “I have fought 9 times in the Garden and all sold out.” To this Sergio said that he knew box office fighters who did not even make it to class ‘B’, to which Cotto limited himself to saying, “but no one is named Miguel Cotto.”

Determining the qualities that make a boxer class’ A is as diverse and difficult as determining the requirements to be or be on the best ‘pound x pound’ list.

Each person bases the elements of judgment according to their own interests and ideas just as the judges stipulate the reasons for awarding rounds according to what they seek, from quality of opposition, number of titles or divisions conquered to who is the best seller.