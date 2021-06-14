Do you think it would have been fair to vaccinate the National Team players?

Sergio Busquets’ positive for COVID has been a hard setback for the National Team by Luis Enrique just one week after his debut against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. The abandonment of the La Roja captain from the concentration has also led to the non-participation of the National Team in tomorrow’s friendly against Lithuania (The U-21s will go instead), in addition to the cancellation of all events scheduled for the next few hours.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation asked the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, that the internationals could be immunized with the Janssen vaccine, in a single dose (so as not to have to wait 21 days for a second dose in the middle of the championship), but the minister did not authorize it. On the contrary, the Olympic athletes will attend the Tokyo Olympic Games with the full vaccination schedule. These, however, are being inoculated with Pfizer, which consists of two doses. They have already received the first dose and will soon receive the second dose.

Janssen is a vaccine that until now has only been inoculated in Spain to those over 50 years of age and that has recently been approved for the age group between 40 and 49 years old.