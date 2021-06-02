Former minister María Dolores de Cospedal has appeared in Congress this Wednesday to appear before the investigation commission of the Kitchen operation after not having been notified in time that the appointment had been suspended after knowing that she has been summoned by the investigating judge as being investigated. This turn of events has bothered him a lot, something that has been reflected in his blunt way of responding to a reporter from Everything is a lie.

The former PP minister, who is accused of bribery, embezzlement and influence peddling, has appeared in the Congress of Deputies visibly disconcerted. “I am very glad that you have found out, but I am the one summoned and nobody has told me anything “, Cospedal has told a journalist already inside the hemicycle.

“You are not the one who has to tell me and, in addition, you will have to tell me why you have been suspended, right? I find this tremendous. Why do they have to call me off? What nonsense, “he added, as the TVE cameras have collected.

However, the climate of tension has remained in his exit from Congress, where Cospedal has faced a reporter from the program led by Risto Mejide. “Excuse me, Do you think I’m stupid with those questions that you ask me? Don’t disrespect me by asking those questions. I am very calm, “he answered after hearing the question:” Is being loyal to the PP and not being untrue is compatible when I testify before the National Court? “.

Minutes before, the businessman López del Hierro did declare in Congress and spoke, at the exit, with the Cuatro reporter. “We are calm, I have nothing to say”, has expressed with a half smile.