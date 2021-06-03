Do you steal in Acapulco? Galilea Montijo is evidenced in a video | Instagram

The conductive Galilea Montijo and her family enjoyed the last weekend in Acapulco and it was a moment that was captured in her Instagram stories that put her in evidence while she was taking some mangoes from a tree.

Apparently the famous 47-year-old celebrity, Galilea Montijo He enjoys unforgettable moments with his family and even decided to take some mangoes from a tree that he was passing by.

The moment was immortalized by the husband of the “Today’s driver“who took a video in which he captured his wife trying everything to achieve the desired fruits.

Acapulqueño, who is respected, jumps down green mangoes, true love @galileamontijo? it was read in the message that accompanied the publication.

Funny capture of Galilea Montijo while cutting mangoes in Acapulco. Instagram

The capture shows one of the many moments that the “tapatia” enjoys with her husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias, who were accompanied by their children, Mateo, Claudio and Alexis, the last two, stepchildren of the Televisa collaborator whom he has pointed out. “He loves like his children.”

He has been the life partner of the “Mexican presenter” who has shared several moments that he has starred together or with his entire family, of which many can be seen from his Instagram account.

It would be one of the most recent that the prominent television figure would have posted on his account where a romantic moment with his spouse is appreciated.

In the postcard, both appear fused in a very romantic look that fell in love with several of their followers.

#Repost @reinaiglesias The truth! On the coast of #Guerrero that is how we understand each other, speaking straight and without turning. Ch! Rundo and always with you @galileamontijo I love you! Oh guache, you love to walk ch! Rundo, the comment of the “Mexican presenter” pointed out.

It did not take several minutes for the post of the also “model” to accumulate thousands of reactions from her fans who also took advantage of the photograph to congratulate them for keeping such a beautiful family.

The happy couple, who joined their lives on August 6, 2011, in the middle of a great bond held in Acapulco Bay, four months after meeting, “La Montijo and the politician and businessman did not hesitate long to decide to to be together forever.

Today Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​etc., manages to conquer the audience in each of her appearances, the businesswoman and ambassador of a clothing brand captivates the eyes of everyone with each of their looks.

Nowadays, her popularity, beauty and her style to dress have not gone unnoticed neither on the program nor on social networks where every day she adds more and more followers who keep an eye on her steps.

Galilea Montijo’s style is unique, although in her wardrobe she has captured some of the trends that have become a constant in each of her looks, such as glitter and sequins. 7

The same that does not lose the opportunity to show off in some of the clothes or accessories and it is now in her participation as the host of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy” that the actress of “El Premio Mayor”, “El Precio de tu amor”, etc. ., Take advantage to make waste of all its charms.

Whether with dresses, shorts, outfits, skirts, the “Latingal boutique ambassador” clothing line launched by the charismatic presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Big Brother”, “Vida Tv” and many others, shows her great attractive and a very modern style and above all projecting a lot of security.