Do you start your PC with Windows or Linux? Decide with a switch that you can install on your table | Technology

Choosing the operating system you want to use from a menu is very boring. Now you just have to press a lever, and voila …

Windows or Linux. The eternal dilemma. For better or for worse, one cannot completely replace the other, that’s why many users have both operating systems installed on their PC, and choose one or the other according to the needs of the day.

To do that, what is called is configured a dual boot. A menu that appears when you turn on the computer, and lets you choose which operating system you want to use.

It is a slow and boring system, because it forces you to be present at startup. You can configure it to start with one of the two by default, but if you want to use the other you will have to press a combination of keys precisely during startup. Why not simplify things with a simple Windows / Linux switch?

It’s a fun idea from developer Stephen Holdaway, and he explains step-by-step how to do it yourself on Hackaday.

Although the process is very simple, the development of the idea and the programming has not been easy at all.

The necessary hardware is reduced to a switch, a metal plate with two screws, and a STM32 plate that can be bought on Amazon for just 10 euros.

To carry it out, you have to solve two complicated problems: turn an STM32 board into a PC boot system, and create software for the board and the PC boot menu to communicate.

A computer can only boot from a storage system (hard disk, pendrive), and an STM32 board is not.

To activate the dual boot menu Stephen Holdaway uses a Linux application called GRUB. You found out that your PC BIOS allows GRUB to access your storage drives, so what you had to do is convert the STM32 board into a pendrive. At least in the eyes of the BIOS.

To do this, he wrote a code for the BIOS to detect the board as a USB storage system.

Next, using GRUB’s Source command, he was able to alter the settings so that GRUB can read which menu option you want to use from a virtual file provided by the STM32 board, rather than a keyboard choice.

The last step was to write a code so that, depending on the position of the switch, the STM32 board generates a different file to send to GRUB.

The result worked perfectly: by moving the switch up or down, the computer starts up with Windows or Linux. As simple as it is fun!

If you want to try it, you have all the necessary software on the Hackaday website.