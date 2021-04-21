Do you sleep less than 6 hours at night? Be careful because you could suffer from dementia



The damages of not having good sleep can be seen in the following years.

Photo: Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush / Pexels

We always hear that human beings must sleep daily between 6 and 8 hours to really rest from our daily activities and also because it is good, in general, for our health.

Much of the physical functioning of our body depends on the so-called circadian rhythm, which is related to our sleep and the time we go to sleep.

If you are usually one of those people who for countless situations, they sleep less than 6 hours a day, we have bad news for you, since This bad habit can cause long-term damage to your memory and brain.

Middle-aged people who regularly sleep 6 hours or less at night may be at higher risk for dementia later in life, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature.

The research, led by experts from the University of Paris, has analyzed data from a large follow-up study carried out by the University College London, in the United Kingdom, among almost 8,000 adults over 25 years, called “Whitehall II”.

For this and similar work, participants recorded their sleep patterns and some wore nighttime activity wristbands to verify the accuracy of the overall data.

From this information, the researchers concluded that Those between the ages of 50 and 60 who regularly sleep 6 hours or less – versus the recommended 7 hours – are at higher risk of dementia.

Experts caution that these findings do not establish a “cause and effect” relationship, but suggest that there is a link between sleep duration and risks in developing dementia.

They also found that a persistent “short duration” sleep pattern in middle and elderly people (50-70 years) increases the risk of dementia by 30%, regardless of other known risk factors, such as cardiometabolic or mental health.

Experts recall in a statement that, every year, 10 million new cases of dementia are diagnosed worldwide, in which sleep disturbance is one of the most common symptoms.

However, their study now seems to indicate that sleep habits in earlier life stages could contribute to its later appearance.

For this reason, they highlight the importance of sleep control on mental health, which raises the possibility that future studies will analyze whether an improvement in this regard can contribute to the prevention of dementia.

