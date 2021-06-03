Do you sing like Luis Miguel? Aracely Arámbula’s son on video | Instagram

It was a recent video shared by the actress Aracely Arámbula, who has surprised everyone, shows one of her children, as she rarely does, however the most surprising thing was that the youngest appeared singing with a microphone in hand. Luis Miguel?

Aracely Arambula has made an effort to keep the lives of his children in a very private environment, however, a recent video would show one of them enjoying what seems like one of his hobbies, music, a worthy son of “Sun of Mexico“.

It should be said that the story was shared by the “TV actress“It has been dating for some time and it looks like”The Chule“, sharing a unique moment with her son Daniel, the youngest of the two children she had with” El Sol “, the adolescent who is currently 12 years old.

It may interest you. Same as Belinda? Luis Miguel’s niece is his living portrait

At the back of the recording, a voice is heard that seems to respond to that of Aracely who shouts to her son “I love you”.

It should be reiterated that in the clip it is not possible to appreciate the face of the minor since he is on his back, sitting on one side of the pool. At one point he seizes the microphone and begins to sing the song “Can’t stop the feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

Apparently, it will be that possibly one of Luis Miguel’s children inherits his talent for music, as well as that of his mother who is also an actress and singer.

For several years, the protagonist of series such as “La Doña” and “La Dueña” has led strong controversies with LuisMi after the lawsuits filed against her for the maintenance of her two descendants.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula Jaques, formed one of the most beloved couples of the show at the time, however, after their separation they have remained involved in legal disputes since apparently, the “Puerto Rican” has not taken financial responsibility for their children. for more than three years.

It was even presumed that given the possible fact that Arámbula Jaques could appear in Luis Migue’s series, this would open the possibility for more details about the two minors to be revealed, as a result of the artist’s past relationship with the famous singer .

This caused great enthusiasm since few details are really known about how the two stars lived their torrid romance which arose between 2000 and 2005.

However, it transpired that the Chihuahua native would have reached an agreement with the producers of Luis Miguel: La Serie, to avoid naming both her and her children.

You may be interested Luis Miguel apologizes to four people Who are they?

It would be the 46-year-old celebrity herself, who would deny the fact that her name or image will be used in the plot since Arámbula herself is supported by a lawyer who has worked with various famous figures.

The expert on issues such as “Copyright and Related Rights”, Guillermo Pous who has stood out for his career and has represented since the children of the singer Juan Gabriel and currently the “host of Latin Master Chef”, Aracely Arámbula Jaques.

Likewise, in the middle of the controversial premiere of the second season of the fiction that captures the life of the interpreter of “La Inconditional”, it would have transpired that Aracely had imposed a series of conditions for her name to appear in history.

It may interest you Give love advice, Danna Paola advises a TV participant

There is no doubt that the actress of soap operas like “Abrazame muy fuerte”, “Acapulco, cuerpo y Alma”, “Alma Rebelde” and “Pueblo chico, infierno grande” among others, has an important significance in the life of Luis Miguel. of the women with whom he had a somewhat more stable relationship and is also the mother of two of their children.