Shopping online can be a bit easy, but making compulsive purchases without first checking your income and expenses can be a big problem.

And this can be aggravated if you make purchases with your credit card to the left hand without paying attention to the interest that these purchases can generate.

According to Banco de México, in 2018 purchases by electronic commerce represented 190 thousand 633 million pesos.

The credit card was more representative with a participation of 64% of this amount, and only 36% corresponded to the debit card.

In recent days, according to Mercado Libre, the most sold were electronic equipment, household appliances and food.

If you want to buy online but keep your budget stable, you must follow the following advice given by Condusef:

If you buy with a credit card:

Check how much you will actually pay on credit. Try to buy products with months without interest so that the debit balance of your card does not increase.

Do not compulsively buy, these actions can accelerate your debt with the bank and you can overdraw your card without realizing it.

Remember that you are not spending your own money but a credit, so in the end you will have to pay everything.

Use your card responsibly, if you make many purchases you can increase your debt so much that later you will not be able to pay it.

With both debit and credit cards you have to check this:

Check additional charges (product shipping, conditions, taxes and payment methods)

Keep in mind the return, cancellation, changes, guarantees, general purchase conditions and restrictions policies

Always try to keep the documents generated by the purchase

Make sure the site you will buy from is secure, you can verify this when the pages start with htttps: // and a “closed padlock” icon

Go to your Bank and know the security mechanisms of your credit and debit card, when making an online purchase, these can be a message from your registered cell phone, a token with a unique number or a series of questions that guarantee that the purchase is made by the account holder

Finally, NEVER share your financial data, they are personal and non-transferable, better approach your bank and know the security measures for online purchases.

