Since its inception, Netflix allows to create user profiles within the same account. This has its advantages, since it is not the same content that your parents see that he can see you, your partner or your brother. In addition, by default an account is always created focused on the smallest of the house.

As well. Netflix has recently improved its user profile management, especially so that parents or guardians can better monitor what minors see. Among other things, it is possible to create profiles with a age rating, so you will only have access to compatible content. Furthermore, it is possible to block specific content.

Another of the improvements introduced in this aspect is the possibility that you protect your own profile using it a PIN code. In other words, if you are the administrator of the Netflix account, you can prevent other users from messing with your list or your viewing history. It is something that should not be necessary, but trust is not always possible.

Let’s see how the Netflix PIN works so that nobody touches your Netflix profile without your permission. Easy, fast and it will avoid you problems of coexistence with who share your account.

Add a PIN to your Netflix profile

Netflix calls it block profiles. What it is about is to restrict access to a Netflix account profile. So, just who knows the PIN code You will be able to access that profile.

To make this possible, let’s go to the Netflix web version. Log in with your user account and go to Bill. You can also access Account from this link, entering your username and password.

In section Profile and parental control You will see the Netflix profiles created. By default there is usually the main one and a children’s one. Display the profile you are interested in protecting and in Profile lockclick on Change If the message Disabled appears.

For obvious reasons, you will be asked to re-enter the password from your account. Only the account administrator can configure PIN locks. Next, you must activate the option “A PIN is required to access the profile of …” and define this PIN, a four-digit code that goes from 0000 to 9999. Make it difficult for other users of your account to discover. Netflix.

Optionally, you can activate a second option, “Request the PIN to add new profiles”. This will prevent someone who uses an account with certain limitations from skipping them by creating a new profile. After save changesYou will receive an email notifying you of the changes.

From now on, when you see the Netflix profiles window, below yours you will see a padlock indicating that it is blocked. When you access it, you must indicate the PIN that you previously configured.

As I said, this PIN lock can be used to prevent users from entering your profile or to organize profiles. You can, for example, configure a PIN for each Netflix profile and that only you and its respective user know it. So it will be easier for you manage profiles and prevent some from accessing the profiles of others.

What if you forget a PIN? As with the password of your Netflix account, you can recover the PIN by clicking on the link “Forgot your PIN?”.

