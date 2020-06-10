. – Imagine taking a walk in your neighborhood, carefully keeping yourself almost 2 meters away from others to ensure social distance.

Suddenly, you see an old man collapse on the sidewalk, suffering a heart attack.

Everything you’ve heard lately tells you to avoid close contact with strangers, especially older people, during the pandemic.

Is it safe to perform CPR (CPR) to try to save your life? Or are you at risk of being infected with the new coronavirus or passing it on to a dying man?

There’s an answer: It is recommended that people perform CPR or chest compressions on others during the pandemic, according to a report published by a group of Seattle emergency room doctors in the journal Circulation.

In fact, it may be hundreds of times more likely that you will save the life of the dying person than you will die of covid-19 by coming to their aid.

Do CPR in a pandemic

So are the calculations.

From January 1 to April 15, emergency medical services in King County, Washington (which includes Seattle) responded to 1,067 cases of cardiac arrest that occurred outside of a hospital. Once those patients arrived at the hospital, less than 10% of them were diagnosed with covid-19.

From there, the researchers also made their CPR safety calculation by cross-referencing the risk of a potential rescuer ultimately dying of his own act of compassion.

“Given a 1% mortality from covid-19, approximately 1 rescuer could die in 10,000 transient CPR events,” the researchers wrote. “By comparison, spectator CPR saves more than 300 additional lives among 10,000 patients with (out-of-hospital cardiac arrest).”

This study took place in Seattle, a city that saw 15 covid-19 deaths per 100,000 residents, less than half the average US mortality, according to mortality analyzes from the Johns University Coronavirus Resource Center. Hopkins.

The level of fear and risk of performing CPR may be higher in areas with a higher prevalence of covid-19, said Dr. Michael Sayre, lead author of the study and a professor in the department of emergency medicine at the University of Washington.

“We were concerned that people might die of fear rather than disease,” he said.

If you don’t have CPR certification, hand compressions can work

Every year 805,000 Americans suffer a heart attack, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you find yourself calling 911 to help one of them, the operator will ask if the patient is awake and breathing normally. If you answer no to both questions, the operator will begin giving instructions on how to provide chest compressions until paramedics arrive.

You don’t need to do word of mouth during the pandemic. Studies show that patients who received only chest compressions, rather than CPR with mouth-to-mouth breathing, have a similar chance of surviving discharge.

The American Heart Association amended its CPR recommendations in 2008, issuing a guide so that people could perform CPR by hand only as the most effective means of trying to save someone’s life until help arrives.

“Those who witness the sudden collapse of an adult must activate the emergency medical services system (EMS) and provide high-quality chest compressions by pressing hard and quickly on the center of the victim’s chest, with minimal interruptions,” the guide.

It is imperative to act as decisively and quickly as possible.

“The chance of survival decreases by 10% for every minute without CPR,” said Dr. Comilla Sasson, vice president of science and innovation in emergency cardiovascular care for the American Heart Association, in March. “It is a 10 minute window of death in many cases.”

“We know that if you can start putting your hands on your chest and doing compressions right away, that 10-minute interval is extended,” he continued. “You push him back and give that person more time for help to come.”

People still provide CPR during the pandemic

Let’s go back to the initial example of the stranger collapsing on the street. This hypothesis is not so common, with or without a pandemic.

“The rescuer is likely to be a family member,” Sayre said. “You will know if they are sick or not.”

And so far there seems to be no empirical data linking CPR and coronavirus infection.

In fact, during the course of this study in Seattle, researchers did not encounter a single person who contracted covid-19 for administering CPR to someone experiencing cardiac arrest. They also found that the likelihood that people would perform CPR during actual medical emergencies had not decreased significantly during the past pandemic months.

However, Sayre argued that it is important to further investigate the links between resuscitation and coronavirus transmission. People in other cities can be cautious and pass up life-saving opportunities.

And this data could be particularly important in helping first responders know how to protect themselves when they leave a call in the future, as the number of cases in an area increases and decreases, Sayre said.

This preliminary risk assessment could be useful if the pandemic increases in the fall.

“If we have a big second wave and covid overwhelms the healthcare system, the risks could be greater,” he said.

Andrea Kane and Sandee LaMotte of CNN contributed to this story.