Do you remember the Tamagotchi? They still exist and have just announced a new fully improved version | Technology

The Tamagotchi are still more alive than ever, and the new version that will be released this summer is characterized by including a camera and also by having touch buttons for many more game possibilities.

If you remember the Tamagotchi is that you are already a certain age, a virtual pet that you could keep in your pocket, take it wherever you wanted, take care of it and even exchange it with other friends, a device that is not part of the past, but is still very active with a multitude of new versions that have been released, and the latest has just been announced.

If you thought the Tamagotchi had run out of stack forever, you’re wrong, because Bandai Namco has announced an upcoming release of Tamagotchi Pix, the most advanced version of this small device that will be characterized by including an integrated camera and also touch buttons, thus opening a wide variety of possibilities to raise our pet and make it very happy.

In addition to the integrated camera and touch buttons, obviously you will have to continue taking care of your pet, communicating with it, and taking it wherever it is, so that it grows up happy. At the same time, and thanks to the camera, we can feed her cooking her favorite dishes, but also making her socialize, being able to find up to 100 Tamagotchi friends.

#NewLaunchAlert: Introducing the new Tamagotchi Pix! Level up with touch buttons, earn Gotchi points and meet 100+ Tamagotchi friends! BONUS: there is a camera 📷 to capture all your memories. Pre-order now: https://t.co/bhRZ3f2jyL #Tamagotchi #TamaPix #Launch pic.twitter.com/2jgbg8YvxE – Tamagotchi US (@Tamagotchi_US) April 21, 2021

The good thing about touch buttons is that they respond much better, and will allow us to perform actions in a much more varied way, such as cooking, finding new friends, bathing our pet and, ultimately, making it happy.

Serial includes 17 different games to play with our mascot and also to win gotchi points something that, among other things, will allow us to find a profession for our pet, which will grow over time. In a complementary way, we can also go to the official Tamagotchi page to download additional items and make new gifts for our pet, while it is fulfilling a series of missions.

We will have a version in Spanish, but also in English, French, German, Italian and Portuguese. It will be marketed in floral pink, sky purple, ocean blue and nature green, although it appears that the colors will not be available in all markets. It works with two AAA batteries, which will not be included, and if you are interested in the device it can already be reserved to a price of $ 59.99, with an estimated departure date of July 1, 2021.