Do you remember the Nissan Almera? Well, he is still alive, although not in Europe

The youngest may not know it, but the Nissan Almera was one of the most popular compacts in Europe. Its commercial launch in 1995, as a replacement for the Sunny, marked a before and after in the Japanese firm. However, things went wrong with the second generation. It hit the market in 2000 but the public did not support it as it was considered bland. So it happened, what in 2007 it was replaced by the Qashqai SUV.

To replace it, those responsible for the brand brought to the Tiida. Its commercial failure was even more resounding than that of the Almera, but at least it stole some customers from other brands. That was the last time they sold a compact for use in our continent, but not in the rest of the markets where Nissan is present. Did you know that the Almera continues to sell, and very well, in other areas of the globe? Well yes, that’s the way it is, and Thailand is one of its bastions …

What if I told you that the Nissan Almera is nothing more than a Yankee Versa? So that’s it…

The 4th generation Nissan Almera It was launched in Thailand in November 2019. It was a few months after it was presented in society at Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA). This being the case, now we will tell you that this model is exactly the same as the Versa that is sold in the US, Mexico and other countries of the American continent. Did you expect it or not? Although looking at the photos.

According statements by Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Thailand…

«The Nissan Almera is one of the most popular sedans in Thailand due to its spacious interior, comfort and safety technology for all members of the family. Due to its elegant appearance, it has won the hearts and minds of young Thai families and also the younger generations.

The point is that to boost your sales, The Thai Nissan Almera debuts the sports version Sportech. Its design has been carried out by the guys from AUTECH JAPAN Inc., and presents a more dynamic image. To do this, enjoy new bumpers, grille, sports spoiler and Sportech logo on the hood of the trunk. Changes also arrive inside, with new panels for the doors or air vents decorated in piano black.

In terms of mechanics, the available options are not many. Under the hood there is a 1.0 HRA0 turbocharged petrol block with 100 HP of power and 152 Nm of maximum torque. To manage it, it relies on an XTRONIC CVT continuously variable automatic transmission with D-Step Logic function to smooth transitions between stages. Finally, in terms of safety, it has the Nissan Intelligent Mobility system.

Be that as it may, we wish the Nissan Almera a long life. Hopefully we will see him again in Europe. It would be great news, wouldn’t it?

