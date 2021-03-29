Do you remember the Jeep Patriot? Well it could resurrect and return to the market

Clearly the alliance between Daimler AG and Chrysler Group LLC was a dismal failure. The German group wanted to consolidate its position in North America and the Yankees needed technology and to improve its quality as necessary. Well, neither one nor the other understood each other and as a result models such as the maligned Jeep Patriot were born. And the most curious thing of all is that its design and creation was a technological “hodgepodge”.

Many may not know it, but the development of the Jeep Patriot was divided into three areas. Its design was carried out by Jeep. The powertrain and on-board technology were inherited from Mercedes-Benz. Finally the platform, which was called GS, was created together with Mitsubishi. With everything, its success in Europe was very limited Although in the US it lasted until 2017. Well, now the rumors indicate that it could resurrect, but would this make sense?

The “resurrected” Jeep Patriot would be the 7-seater version of the current Compass

According to various sources, including Rushlane, Jeep would be preparing a derivative of the Compass. Several spy photographers have captured this model loaded with camouflage and, due to the aesthetic differences, they would be right. In addition, there is another piece of information that makes us think that Stellantis would be interested in resurrecting the Patriot denomination. If we go to the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) we see that they still have their property.

And you may wonder, what is the point of recovering a name that gave so many headaches to the defunct FCA Group? Well, we have two paths to investigate. On one side, the Jeep Patriot did not meet the needs of European customers for quality. However, its efficient all-wheel drive system, called Freedom Drive II, helped it build a good reputation in many countries in Central and South America.

In addition, to this good reputation we must add that it offered a larger passenger compartment and cargo space than his brother Compass. Well, if we add its virtues and subtract its defects, the following result would come out: the new Jeep Patriot would be a seven-seater SUV that it would be twinned with the current Compass. The doubt is that nobody knows yet if it will keep this denomination or its managers will bet on another.

To finish, this source points out that this “resurrected” Jeep Patriot could be sold in markets like Brazil or India. In addition, they indicate that we will know its official name and more details of this project on April 4. So we will keep up to date to keep you informed of everything.

