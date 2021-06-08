Do you remember the Dodge Hornet? Well, I could be resurrected with an Italian “soul”

Maybe the Dodge hornet it does not sound like anything to you, but I am going to tell you “far above” the story of one of the most misunderstood projects of the defunct Chrysler Group LLC. It was in the 2006 Geneva Motor Show when the American firm presented the conceptual version of this model. At that time, the Yankee group was not going through its best period, since Daimler AG wanted to get rid of him and the relationship was very strained.

So much so that a couple of years later they entered bankruptcy and the rest is history. Fiat Group SpA took control and the Dodge Hornet went to sleep in the limbo of unborn models. The fact is that, due to its SUV concept and its stripped lines, it could have succeeded, although it did not have the opportunity to do so. As well, What if I told you that Stellantis could resurrect him? Attentive, because there is a rumor and an official data that indicate that it could be true …

The production of this hypothetical Dodge Hornet would take place in Pomigliano D’Arco together with the Alfa Romeo Tonale …

Let’s go to the rumor first and then I’ll tell you what’s official about this possibility. According to Passion for Italian Cars, the factory that Stellantis has in Pomigliano D’Arco would have been assigned to manufacture a new model. Until now, it was known that the Alfa Romeo Tonale It would be the star of this center. Well, this source indicates that the resurrected Dodge Hornet will keep you company. In addition, they point out that will share your technology, although with nuances.

They indicate that there is already official confirmation from Stellantis, but we have not found a trace of it. And this is where we arrive at the data that would indicate its “official status.” We have gone to database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office and we have found the following. The defunct FCA Group requested, again, the legal protection of the Dodge Hornet name. It was very recently and, surprise, they have given it to him.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale will be delayed a few months by… Technical adjustments?

Of course, that the rumor has been aligned with the legal protection of this name does not have to imply that Stellantis uses it. However, and continuing with the speculations, we believe that it could be true. We have the reason for thinking like this in a fact known to all. The Dodge model portfolio it is so limited that it needs new sage and this Hornet would be an ideal candidate. In addition, it would fit into the fashion segment: SUV’s.

Nor can we ignore another detail. Stellantis wants to keep all its brands active because, although it may seem contradictory, it needs them to implement the economies of scale necessary to be profitable. This being the case, we are convinced that this hypothetical Dodge Hornet will never set foot on the streets of Europe. The reason: this mythical firm has been limited to its domestic market for several years now.

A shame, because if we have to “swallow” SUVs, at least they are different …

Source – Passion for Italian Cars – United States Patent and Trademark Office – USPTO