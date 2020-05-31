By Steve Lohr. Sandeep Gupta, California’s technology manager, sees the economic storm caused by the coronavirus as a time “to try to shield your work life against the future,” so he’s taking an online artificial intelligence course. Read: WhatsApp: Block your personal chats with code

Robert Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan, says the pandemic has “revealed the shortcomings of our public health infrastructure,” so he is doing a master’s degree in public health online.

Millions of people have come back to life ‘mooc courses. Photo: NYT

Children and college students are not the only ones who turn to online education during the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of adults have also signed up for online classes in the past two months, an impact that could mark the revival of the large online learning networks that had battled for years.

Coursera, where Gupta and Davidson signed up, attracted 10 million new users from mid-March to mid-May, a rate of new sign-ups seven times higher than the year before. Enrollment on edX and Udacity, two smaller educational sites, have increased by similar multiples.

“Crises cause accelerations, and this is the best opportunity online learning has had,” said Sebastian Thrun, co-founder and president of Udacity.

Coursera, Udacity, and edX emerged nearly a decade ago as high-profile university experiments known as MOOCs, the acronym for Massive Open Online Courses, or CEMA. They were described as technology-driven insurgents aimed at disrupting the outdated structure of traditional higher education, but few people completed the courses as they dealt with the same challenges now faced by students forced to continue their distance education due to the pandemic . The fatigue caused by the screen settles and the attention is diverted.

Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. Photo: New York Times

The sites even became a recurring joke among academics: “Do you remember MOOC courses?”

However, these online businesses adapted by trial and error and formed curricula that could serve as a guide for school districts and universities required to teach online. The sites found that the most effective teaching formula consists of short videos of six minutes or less interspersed with exercises and interactive tests, online forums where students share problems and suggestions, as well as online tutoring and guidance.

“Active learning works and social learning works too,” said Anant Agarwal, founder and CEO of edX. “And you have to understand that online teaching and learning are independent skills.”

Some top-tier universities, such as the University of Michigan and the Georgia Institute of Technology, offer some comprehensive undergraduate programs through online platforms. Davidson is taking a master’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan.

Although those academic programs are available, online schools have tended, either out of prudence or total conviction, to skill-focused courses that respond to student searches and hiring trends.

“Our main objective is to solve learning, not the problem of skills,” said Agarwal. “Frankly, though, that’s where the money is.”

Udacity has undergone the most drastic transformation to become a skill factory. He has developed dozens of courses on his own and with corporate partners such as Google, Amazon and Mercedes. Its course offering consists primarily of digital skills such as programming, data science, and artificial intelligence, fields in which companies say they need workers.

Today, with 320 workers and 1,300 part-time project reviewers and mentors, Udacity’s fortune has improved. The company is quite focused on its training business, both for individual students and for companies that pay Udacity to improve the skills of their employees and advise them on the relocation of workers in digital operations.

Udacity courses, which he calls nano-degrees, require most students to spend between four and six months if they spend ten hours a week. The average cost is $ 1,200. Project-based learning, quick feedback (including two-hour project reviews), and online tutoring.

David Hundley has taken several Udacity courses in data science and machine learning in the past two years. As a business analyst at State Farm, I wanted to develop technology skills to get a better job and more promising career opportunities.

Today, Hundley, 30, has mastered modern programming tools like Python and TensorFlow and has a portfolio of projects on GitHub, a site where program developers showcase their work. In January, he got a new job at the insurance company as a machine learning engineer.

State Farm paid him for a couple of Udacity courses and he paid for the others. “It was 100 percent worth it,” Hundley said. “Two years ago, I didn’t know anything about coding. Now, I’m a machine learning engineer. ”

Coursera is a hybrid that retains much of the characteristics of the original MOOCs, while striving to build a sizeable business.

Coursera has raised over $ 300 million in venture capital over the years. It houses more than 4,000 courses, created mainly by university professors, but also by companies like Google and IBM. Certification courses typically cost between $ 39 and $ 79 a month, or an annual fee of $ 399. University master’s programs start at $ 15,000 and go up to $ 40,000.

However, less than ten percent of Coursera’s students pay for courses; they take them for free. This is part of the company’s mixed model of offering both free and paid learning options, said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, who noted that 60 percent of students in its undergraduate programs first try the free courses.

Some of the most popular courses are not about writing code or making money. The success of the pandemic season is “The Science of Well-Being” by Laurie Santos, a professor of psychology at Yale University.

Before the start of the pandemic, Coursera projected 30 percent growth for this year, to more than $ 200 million. That forecast seems completely outdated due to the increase in the past two months, but it is unknown how long the trend will last.

The effect of COVID-19 on online learning could expand the range of popular topics, according to education experts. So far, however, the gains from digital learning are in training for the tech economy. Now that there is more work and daily life circulating online (some of them permanently) that probably won’t change.

“Jobs that require digital skills will be in greatest demand,” said Maggioncalda, “and those jobs will be less likely to be affected by pandemics in the future.”

