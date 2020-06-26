Who knows what is happening with this 2020 but it is surprising us in different ways, for better or for worse, each time it leaves us with a square eye. If they were from the farm that grew up listening to the artists that they were breaking it in Latin America at the beginning of the century and especially that they brought a medium emotional wave, surely they remember Kudai.

And is that the Chilean group (although many do not believe it) marked a new generation in the first decade of 2000, winning over a lot of young people with tracks like “Nothing is left”, “Escape” and of course, “Without awakening”. Unfortunately for all those who loved to wear tube pants, black eyeliner, and covering their faces with fringe, and like everything, it did not last forever.

For 2009, Kudai announced that they would take a break to carry out other projects that did not necessarily have to do with music, but a year later their final separation was confirmed, leaving many kids more saddened with this news than with the tracks that the group composed, although the pain of losing them would not be forever.

Seven years later, to be exact in 2016, Pablo Holman, Bárbara Sepúlveda and Tomás Manzi announced that they would return to the stages and that the original member of the group would also return, Nicole Natalino. From there, they gave a lot of concerts in Latin America for all those who wanted to remember with nostalgia when they listened to them and in 2019 they released a last studio album.

But now and in a year where by now we are expecting anything, through his Instagram account, Kudai decided to return to give all his fans a joy, those who were just removing their makeup and checkered shoes with the My Chemical Romance reunion.

In the midst of a pandemic, decided to release a new version of “Sin Despertar”, so that the now chavorruqueros feel good during the quarantine and You can listen to it here:

And of course the fans were present at this huge news for them, some dusting off their outfits and emo images to be up to the occasion, jiar jiar. To remind you of that time in the 2000s when all they did was ride sads all day (and maybe) listen to Kudai’s songs, around here we leave you the best reactions to his return.

Me after seeing that KUDAI returns pic.twitter.com/ZnUAKiUi5w – Witch (@ohmydangersexy) June 26, 2020

me at 15 listening to kudai // me at almost 30 with the return of kudai pic.twitter.com/Mjj4J6Ps5W – keith haring’s dog (@arycarangi) June 26, 2020

“Neta excited for the return of Kudai?” All: pic.twitter.com/zAbvas7ASA – Fanny SV 🦊 (@fannySV_) June 26, 2020

Time to update my profile picture for the return of Kudai pic.twitter.com/ZzB7nbWOyU – Larrotica. (@larroticaxd) June 26, 2020

How we see it ///// how we feel it pic.twitter.com/22rfVmlDl0 – Eduardo (@EduBrisinBlodhr) June 26, 2020

Me in the living room of my house singing x the return of Kudai: pic.twitter.com/kWKNGpxqdw – Gizmo (@ M2Gizmo) June 26, 2020

Taking advantage of the fact that KUDAI returned, I am selling these original handles and laces. pic.twitter.com/edUbIpKPPo – Juan Sebastián (@GuevaMono) June 26, 2020

Kudai: I can be your sun, imagine. That I can fly and everything can be. That I will be your light and the breeze that illuminate Ana…. – Me in 2006 and 2020: pic.twitter.com/C3cMGp9SDp – Miguel A López-López (@MiguelAngelopez) June 26, 2020

Listening to the new version of “without awakening” of kudai Automatically I pic.twitter.com/vbxxJjh5um – PaoR (@ paolaruiz0719) June 26, 2020